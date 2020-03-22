Best Buy will close all stores and switch to sidewalk delivery only – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLeab54de7229eabb9c9cfe5e4d9ad581011% %MINIFYHTMLeab54de7229eabb9c9cfe5e4d9ad581012%

Best Buy is the latest retailer to close its stores across the country as part of an effort to contain the coronavirus.

Best Buy stores will remain open for employees only. Consumers can purchase items online or through the Best Buy app, whereby a Best Buy employee will deliver them directly to a consumer's car.

Best Buy did not say when their stores could reopen.

Best Buy isn't closing entirely, but the nationwide electronics retailer recently announced that its stores will no longer be open to the public. Joining dozens of other retailers, including Apple and Nike, Best Buy is simply the last company to close its doors as part of an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus further.

As for the details of the Best Buy semi-close, this is how things will work for the foreseeable future: starting today, only employees will be allowed in the store, and any requests that consumers place through the Best Buy website or application will be processed and subsequently delivered to buyers on the curb.

If you didn't order online but know exactly what you want, you can tell a Best Buy employee that they will come in and check to see if the product in question is in stock. If so, you will be able to buy it while you are in your car. Incidentally, the same process will be used for returns and exchanges.

"Only employees will be allowed in the store," the company said in an email explosion and press release yesterday, "but we are determined to serve you in the best possible way." Unfortunately, we cannot temporarily continue our product exchange and recycling services. "

Best Buy also announced some changes to its home services including TV installations, repairs, and transportation of old equipment. Starting tomorrow, those services will no longer be available.

Starting Monday, March 23, we will no longer deliver these large products to your home and instead offer free home delivery. This means that we will carry the item as close to the front door of your home as possible without bringing it inside. We know this change will be inconvenient, and we are very sorry. It was done with our employees and their best interests at heart. If you have an order scheduled for installation in the next 30 days, please wait for an email or text message from Best Buy about your delivery options.

It is worth noting that Best Buy employees are not forced to work in the store. Conversely, anyone who works at Best Buy chooses to do so voluntarily and will receive a temporary raise.

Some other major outlets that have already closed include Calvin Klein, Urban Outfitters, Sephora, REI, Pottery Barn, Patagonia, Anthropologie, American Eagle, and many more.

Image Source: AP / Shutterstock