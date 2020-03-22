Best Buy Moves To Sidewalk Pickup Only As Orders For Home Office Equipment Increase

%MINIFYHTML45b38c1e22633ef86ca1556fbfdfb97511% %MINIFYHTML45b38c1e22633ef86ca1556fbfdfb97512%

Starting today, Best Buy is limiting its US stores. USA Serving on the sidewalk "contactless," allowing only employees to enter its stores, according to a company statement. Orders placed on the Best Buy website or through its application will be delivered to customers' cars outside of their stores by employees.

The curb system includes returns and exchanges, and in an email to customers, Best Buy says "if, for some reason, you did not order the product in advance and the product is in stock at the store, one of our employees will be more than happy to pick him up at the store and sell it to him while he stays in his car. " Best Buy has discontinued its home installations and repair services, as well as its product exchange and recycling services.

"We are seeing an increase in demand across the country for products that people need to work or learn from their homes, as well as those products that allow them to refrigerate or freeze food," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said in a statement. "As we meet the demand for these needs, we are adjusting the way we operate in many ways to improve security."

Starting Monday, Best Buy will only deliver large items like refrigerators and televisions to customer doorsteps, and will not bring the items home. "We know this change will be inconvenient, and we are very sorry," the email tells customers. "It was done with our employees and their best interests at heart." Customers who have Best Buy installation orders scheduled for the next 30 days will receive an email about delivery options.

The company says it has made some adjustments to compensate employees who continue to arrive at work, and that anyone whose hours are removed by the new restrictions "will be paid for two weeks at their normal salary based on their average hours worked during the last 10 weeks. "

The email to customers says that all Best Buy employees who are currently working do so "on a voluntary basis,quot; and says that any employee who feels sick and stays home will be paid for that time, anyone exposed to COVID-19 is asked to do so. stay home, with pay, and Best Buy is paying employees who may need to care for children at home (but the email doesn't say how much or for how long).

We have reached out to Best Buy for more details on how they are compensating their employees during the coronavirus outbreak and will be in touch if we hear from them.