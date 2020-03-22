Being Monty Panesar: The series about the former spinner from England includes the Cardiff draw in 2009 Ashes | Cricket News

















Watch episodes one and two of our movie about the life of the famous English roulette Monty Panesar.

"When it was his day, there was no better bowler."

So says former England captain Nasser Hussain about Monty Panesar in our two-part article on the former spinner.

Panesar became a cult cricket figure by bagging 167 wickets in 50 events for England between 2006 and 2013.

In & # 39; Being Monty & # 39 ;, which was first shown on Sky Sports in 2017, the off-spinner remembers his in-depth career and traces his rise to the national hero as well as his downfall as he struggled to cope. with mental health problems.

Despite all his exploits on the ball, few England fans will forget his heroic last wicket position with James Anderson that helped save the first Ashes Test of 2009, a summer in which England would win the urn 2-1.

The last man, Panesar, came to wicket with England 233-9, still six races behind Australia, needing to trade 11.3 overs with Anderson. Some 69 deliveries and 19 races later, the England duo were national heroes after securing an invaluable draw.

James Anderson and Monty Panesar from England leave after securing the draw on the fifth day of the first Ashes Test against Australia

Reflecting on the climax of the Test, Panesar said: "I felt very calm, very relaxed; I did not feel the pressure at that time. We simply had a very simple method in our minds: we simply took each ball as it came.

"I remember saying 'we have this, this is a tie'. We were incredulous when we got back. It was like you could hear a pin drop.

"Obviously we hugged everyone, but it was a shock, it was like, did it really happen?"

You can watch both episodes of & # 39; Being Monty & # 39; in the video at the top of the page, including Panesar's reflections on …

– The change from fast bowling to spinning made him climb quickly through the ranks, earning him a spot on England's tour of India in 2006

– His rapid rise in trial after claiming his first wicket, that of Sachin Tendulkar, and how he quickly became a cult figure.

– How desperate he was to improve his batting and field, but was eventually eliminated by Duncan Fletcher at the start of the Ashes Tour 2006/07.

– What Panesar made of Shane Warne's opinion after the 2008 South African series that roulette had played a Test 33 times

– Also, Andrew Strauss, Ian Bell, Geraint Jones, Ashley Giles and Nasser Hussain evaluate what made roulette so effective in its pomp