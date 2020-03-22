Bay area gets fresh air, and food bank volunteers keep them from going crazy – Up News Info San Francisco

CONCORD (KPIX) – The first official "shelter-in-place,quot; Saturday, and after nearly a week of being locked up in their homes, many people in Contra Costa County were out, looking for ways to avoid going crazy.

Most of the normal things that people can do on weekends are no longer available.

The Buchanan Fields golf course in Concord is closed even though golf is supposed to be fine. But right next door there is an opportunity to briefly get away from it all. The Java Detour tour offered a respite for a woman named Laurie who had been isolated for more than 3 weeks.

"The house cannot be cleaner than it is," he said. "I've alphabetized everything in my file drawer. This is my only salvation, coming from caffeine. Otherwise, it has been nice … it has been pretty bad. I have tried to make the best of it."

Doing your best can mean helping others. The Contra Costa and Solano Food Bank have strived to find enough volunteers to help sort and pack food for an increasing number of people in need. Volunteering at a food bank is allowed. It has been considered an "essential service,quot;. In fact, they may soon receive help from the National Guard as food banks increase to help people who suddenly find themselves without a paycheck.

"I don't know, we've been trapped inside for a couple of days and it's nice to go out and return something," said Claire Deely, a student at San Ramon Valley High School. When her shift at the food bank ended, Deely said it felt good to be really productive.

"Sometimes you feel lazy and you don't want to feel lazy all the time," he said. "You know, it's nice to relax, but then it gets to a point where, wow, I can't watch TV anymore. What can we do now?

The Iron Horse Trail in the Alamo / Danville area is normally a popular weekend spot, but has now become a mental health highway. There are so many people biking, walking, and walking dogs that sometimes it can be a challenge to keep 6 feet of space.

"I would say there are fewer people waving, but they are all friendly and smiling, but they also try to keep their distance," said college student Tressa Schroth. She has spent the past two weeks at her Danville home, where her parents also work remotely. Her mother Elaine believes that we are all receiving a crash course in what can be a new way of working and socializing.

"I think it has made everyone very knowledgeable about the technology in the last week with so many Zoom and GoTo meetings," he said. “And also getting people to talk on the phone again instead of just an email. I think there will be different ways that we will have personal contact. "

It's hard for some to believe that it's only been a week since all the changes were implemented and it makes them wonder what we'll be talking about in seven days.