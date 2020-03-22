Bay Area Firefighters Take Preventive Measures to Prevent Exposure to Coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLcf01bf838ff3b5de9b1ace93d32c17e611% %MINIFYHTMLcf01bf838ff3b5de9b1ace93d32c17e612%

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Bay area fire departments were changing the way they operate on the job and respond to calls, while trying to avoid exposure to the new coronavirus.

It's a delicate balance for first responders to avoid exposure to the virus and keep showing up to work when the public needs them most.

"We assume that when we show up, every call, every time could be a COVID patient," said Sean Kaldor, president of IAFF Local 230 of the San Jose Fire Department.

Firefighters are now responding to medical calls with full personal protective equipment (masks, latex gloves, and gowns) when they believe a patient may be positive for the virus or has been identified as positive.

Many agencies are also sending a firefighter to evaluate a patient instead of potentially exposing the entire crew.

Menlo Park Fire District Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said they are creating a unit to answer calls from people who may be infected with COVID-19.

"Actually, we have guys who volunteered to get into that unit, because they understand that if that protects their fellow firefighters from getting sick," Schapelhouman said. "So maybe we are not just helping our own staff, we are also helping the public."

The virus has so far affected agencies in Alameda and San José. Fourteen San Jose firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 70 with symptoms are being monitored, Kaldor said.

The challenge for all firefighters in prevention, including social distancing, is that they generally live together during their 48-hour shifts.

"The nature of our work is not feasible, so we do our best when we are not involved in EMS or firefighting activities," said Oakland Battalion chief Demond Simmons.

But if Governor Gavin Newsom's prediction is correct that more than half of Californians could be infected with COVID-19 in two months if nothing is done, the situation for everyone, including first responders, could be dire.

"We are doing everything we can to avoid a large spike that will have a major impact on operations," Kaldor said.

There is also concern that there may be a shortage of personal protective equipment if the situation continues for weeks or months. Firefighters respond to more medical calls than fire daily.

"At some point, we cannot continue to leave people out of service or else we are not going to leave a fire agency," said Schapelhouman.

That is why there is an agency campaign across the Bay Area to urge the public to heed the order to stay home.

"We are here to serve you and your families," said Kaldor. "Our families are at home, we ask them to take care of them and also to stay at home."