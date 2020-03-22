Basketball is not close to returning. What will it look like when it does?

If we've learned anything about COVID-19 and how it relates to the NBA, it's that Commissioner Adam Silver's initial 30-day deadline to close the league was conservative. Almost anyone would gladly accept a one-month suspension if that meant games would be played on the other side of this parenthesis.

But a little over a week removed from the league's new reality, the world's new reality, actually, indications from top health authorities suggest that the coronavirus pandemic will worsen in the United States before it improves. That means that the restart of basketball is not close.

When that is it or what form it takes, Silver is not even willing to risk an assumption.

What part (any part?) Of the regular season will be completed? Would the league really dive right into the playoffs after months off? The latter seems reckless.

The league's latest memorandum told teams it had to close its practice and training facilities until further notice. Despite the players' sizeable bank accounts, most players do not have gyms in their homes.

When Silver gave a de facto Union status on ESPN last week, it brought out the country's psyche and how desperate fans, or even people, were for fun.

“One of the things we've been talking about is, are there conditions where a group of players could compete? Maybe it's for a giant fundraiser or just for the collective good of the people, where you take a subset of players and, is there a protocol where they can be tried and quarantined and isolated in some way, and they can compete each? Silver asked.

"Because people are trapped at home and I think they need a detour," he said. "They need to entertain themselves."

The fact that it was even considered a glorified star game is an indication of how far we are from the significant games being played.

But before this season is canceled, a possibility Silver hasn't ruled out, suppose the NBA will use the break as an opportunity. It was only last month that the NBA reinvented its All-Star format, transforming a dull, lifeless display into a fascinating showcase in the fourth quarter.

At the MIT Sloan Analytics Conference in March, Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin raised the possibility of the league changing its schedule so that the season begins in December and runs through August, instead of its current format from October to June. Christmas is considered by many to be the "unofficial,quot; start of the season, anyway.

That iteration would see the NBA compete directly with Major League Baseball and avoid direct competition from the NFL, a potential boon for television rankings. In that scenario, the draft, free agency, and the Summer League would theoretically also be delayed.

Whatever happens to the rest of this season's games, the league's suspension will give the NBA a chance to reconsider its lineup. If the playoffs last until July and August, there is zero chance that the NBA training camps will open in late September. Something would have to give.

"Possibly," Silver said of the proposal. "Those are things we are always talking about. … I will say that the conventional television schedule has changed a lot since I entered this business."

Every time the NBA returns, there may be stark differences in the way it looks. Fans in the stands? Maybe. Playoff series shortened? Maybe. But at least we will have our fun.