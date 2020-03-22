Bangkok slum residents prepare for worst as virus takes over Thailand | Thailand News

%MINIFYHTML2ea2bd9ac0cfdf97614ae82dda4b0b5311% %MINIFYHTML2ea2bd9ac0cfdf97614ae82dda4b0b5312%

Bangkok, Thailand – As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, the phrases on everyone's lips are "social distancing,quot; and "self-isolation," but for Bangkok resident Maliwan Kamdaeng, it's an almost impossible task.

The 44-year-old is one of 100,000 people living in Bangkok's largest slum community, Khlong Toey, a sprawling city center settlement.

In the morning, Maliwan works in the city at a large logistics company where he spends time with people from all over the capital of Thailand. Now that the number of cases in Thailand has reached almost 600, he fears he is at risk of contracting the virus from his colleagues.

"We are all afraid to take him to work. We think he is very far away. But we are still very scared," he told Al Jazeera from the porch of his house, a house stitched with cracked wood and tin foil. squeezed between dozens of other makeshift houses.

Inside, her young children threw a ball while their mother watches a soap opera on television.

Maliwan's concern is not only that she may become ill and expose her children to the virus, but that her office may suddenly close, leaving her penniless.

"I am the family's primary provider," he said. When asked how many people he provides, he couldn't help but laugh. Working from home is not an option.



"I am caring for eight people right now. Five children and three adults. I cannot stop working. If the office closed, I would have to find another way to earn money. Maybe do the laundry or watch the Internet to do more than I could. do from home. I would have to find work around here that I could do from home, "he said.

Like many Klong Toey residents, Maliwan travels to work in an office in Bangkok. She lives with her children, her mother, and other members of her extended family (Caleb Quinley / Al Jazeera)

Maliwan's mother is 74 years old and healthy.

"She is very strong. But there are old men in every house around here," he said with a pause.

Densely populated

The most vulnerable to the coronavirus are the elderly and people with serious underlying diseases, such as diabetes or cancer.

But people who lack access to health care, or who live in an environment where health systems are not adequately developed, may also be at risk.

Bangkok's poor neighborhood, Khlong Toey, known for its large market, ticks all these boxes.



Cecilia Tacoli, principal investigator, Human Settlements, at the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), said social distancing is "unrealistic,quot; for the world's poor.



"Low-income settlements in cities in low- and middle-income countries are often very densely populated, with very inadequate provision of basic infrastructure (water and sanitation) and services (health services), all of which encourage the spread of communicable diseases , " she said.



"The vast majority of the urban poor do not have access to formal employment, but rely on odd jobs that only provide meager incomes. This means that current recipes, from frequent hand washing to social isolation and working from home, are not they are realistic. "

Tacoli added that although it is clear that older people are at greater risk globally, the vulnerability of older women could be disastrous.



"It is worth bearing in mind that around three billion people worldwide live in these settlements, and that in many cities they are the majority of the population. Older people, especially women, often play a very important role. important caring for children and sick relatives. These two observations are critical to consider the worst-case scenarios, "he said.

"The high density of people and the inability to create effective social distancing are key factors in making transmission more likely," said Eric Fevre, professor of veterinary infectious diseases at the University of Liverpool.

Like Maliwan, many residents of these settlements live in extended families but have only a few rooms. Some may have only one. And if the area itself was quarantined, the situation could become dangerous because any disease could spread rapidly through the densely populated area.

Preparing for the worst

Slum communities are also not isolated from the rest of the city, leaving them as vulnerable to disease as elsewhere.

"Furthermore, I would add that such settlements are at risk because the people who live there must be able to access other richer parts of the city to work," Fevre told Al Jazeera.



In Bangkok, people from Khlong Toey, who work not only in offices, but also in industries like hotels, public transportation and security, ensure that the city continues to function.

So far, the government has made no significant attempt to inform people living in slum communities that they are more vulnerable.

But late last week, the government began implementing more serious measures to curb COVID-19 by tightening travel restrictions, closing schools, most bars and restaurants, shopping malls, and other entertainment venues.

As Bangkok moves towards a complete closure, Maliwan says it is prepared for the worst.

Leaning on her front door in a dark swath of wooden houses lit only by weak fluorescent light, Maliwan contemplated how she would respond if the virus began to spread throughout her community.



"I would keep my children inside the house," he said, as his children tugged on their knees to get attention.

"I wouldn't let them out. I would try to protect them as best I could. We'd wear masks and make sure we kept the house sanitized and stayed together."