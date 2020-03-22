Authorities seek help locating missing 47-year-old woman last seen in Rowland Heights – Up News Info Los Angeles

ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 47-year-old woman who was last seen on Saturday afternoon in Rowland Heights.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says "Judy,quot; Liu, of Rowland Heights, was last seen in the 1400 block of Paseo Real Avenue.

Liu is 5 & # 39; 08 "tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and green shoes.

Liu suffers from depression and her family is concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information about Liu's whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.