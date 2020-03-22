Atlanta man meets potential Bae at DJ D-Nice's virtual party and asks him to make a quarantine lunch

TSR Shoot Your Shot: Listen, even in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, shooters are going to shoot! When DJ D-Nice served the world yesterday by brightening up his virtual party, an Atlanta man decided to treat him like any other party and shoot a woman on his friends list who also practically stopped at the show.

After the party was over, Greg, a music producer calling himself 4orty, decided to introduce his friend's DMs and we had to give him some points because the boy in the house was smart about it.

On top of that, the shot was a swish swish, meaning they will soon have a quarantine lunch date.

Who knew that DJ D-Nice and his virtual club would help people make some love connections?

Roomies, is this the new wave of dating for now? Let us know your thoughts below!