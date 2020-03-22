AT,amp;T CEO addresses huge increase in mobile Wi-Fi usage when people work from home

AT,amp;T networks have seen an increase in usage since companies in the United States have asked employees to work from home and schools moved online after the COVID-19 outbreak.

CEO Randall Stephenson said CNNBrian Stelter today Reliable sources that "mobile volumes increased 40 percent,quot; and "Wi-Fi call volumes increased 100 percent." Stephenson added that the network infrastructures are "working quite well," but noted that the company is experiencing some stress as more people work from home.

AT,amp;T currently has approximately 90,000 employees working from home, according to Stephenson. Stephenson added that considering how many people work from home and how this will change the future of work once the crisis is over, AT,amp;T "will get out of this crisis (and) continue to invest in 5G and new technologies."

AT,amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson on broadband and internet demand as more people work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak: "We are seeing some signs of stress. We need to go out and do an increase in the network … but right now the network is working pretty well. " pic.twitter.com/6IDS6RAjJ7 – Reliable sources (@ReliableSources) March 22, 2020

"I think it will make every business evaluate how we do business," said Stephenson. CNN when asked what happens when things start to go back to normal. "I think when we get out of this, this is exactly what we are going to see."

Stephenson said ensuring that everyone can stay connected at a time when people are physically isolated across the country is of utmost importance to AT,amp;T. CNN He noted AT & T's previous decision to suspend data limits for broadband Internet customers. AT,amp;T home internet broadband customers, not to be confused with customers who have an AT,amp;T mobile data plan, pay for plans that limit the amount of monthly data they can use. This affects devices like laptops, game consoles, smart TVs, and more.

A day after AT,amp;T announced it would suspend data limits, the FCC introduced a measure by the broadband and telecommunications industry called the Promise of Connected Americans to prevent telecommunications companies such as AT,amp;T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, among others. , abuse current work from home. situation.

The pledge calls for companies not to terminate the service for residential or small business customers, waive late fees incurred due to the economic effects of the virus, and open access to public Wi-Fi access points. The pledge will cover the next 60 days and requests that other companies follow in AT & T's footsteps and suspend data limits.

"We are seeing this as a time of war," said Stephenson. "This is like World War II. Everyone must step up and do their part in how we help the general population. ”