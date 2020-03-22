As US troops leave Afghanistan, diplomats remain on an uncertain mission

%MINIFYHTML50b76cf079d8f9981d7bda3a0c9da04911% %MINIFYHTML50b76cf079d8f9981d7bda3a0c9da04912%

During the following year, when all US combat troops. USA They left Iraq, the military and embassy officials tried to work "step by step,quot;, not only with Iraqi officials, but also to uniformly describe the needs and challenges of the US mission in Iraq to Washington, Lt. said retired. General Jeffrey Buchanan, who was the Pentagon's chief spokesman in Baghdad in 2011.

He said much of Iraq's initial reluctance to go to the US embassy "had a lot to do with the resources that were used," given that the Defense Department had been able to provide more personnel, equipment, money and other resources than the state Department could in Iraq.

"They just couldn't take advantage of what we had started," Buchanan said in an interview.

Mr. Buchanan then served as deputy commander of all US troops in Afghanistan from 2015 to 2016. He said the government security forces there "are going to continue to need help for some time."

Annie Pforzheimer, a retired career diplomat, was the deputy chief of mission at the United States Embassy in Kabul the year after Buchanan left. Ultimately, he said, it would be better for Afghans if their own government forces secured their country, albeit with international oversight.

But he also expressed some concern about security restrictions at the embassy in Kabul that already prevent US diplomats from regularly leaving the complex and meeting with locals.

Security restrictions imposed by the State Department have been especially severe in Afghanistan, where a decade ago provincial reconstruction teams of American diplomats worked with local governments across the country to combat corruption, provide services such as education and medical care, boost the economy and promote women and other vulnerable populations

Those efforts continue to be exhausted at the embassy in Kabul, Ms. Pforzheimer said, but now they face a downturn in money, even as American officials work to ensure that financial aid to Afghans is not mistreated.