As the crisis deepens, Congress's bailout agreement falters

WASHINGTON (AP) – High-level negotiations between Congress and the White House faltered on Sunday with an economic rescue package of nearly $ 1.4 trillion, as the coronavirus crisis deepened and President Donald Trump called for a deal. to stabilize a closed nation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a deal was within reach, but Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress said there was still no deal after an hour-long meeting on the United States Capitol, which would otherwise be empty.

With a population on the edge, rewritten social norms and shocked financial markets, all sides hoped for a deal that would provide some relief from the pandemic's twin health and economic crises, which are now believed to last for several months.

"We keep talking," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats will present their own bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised that the Senate will press Sunday with a planned procedural vote. "Americans don't need to see us bargaining endlessly," he warned, raising his voice in the Senate. He wants the passage of the package for Monday.

This as the first senator, Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, the infection caused by the virus. Paul, who is a doctor and a close ally of the president, said in a tweet that he showed no symptoms and was in quarantine.

A growing list of lawmakers has slipped in and out of isolation after the exposure, and two House members have said they tested positive in recent days.

Earlier on Sunday, Mnuchin expressed optimism that an agreement could be reached with Congress.

"It will be done," he said on "Fox News Sunday," saying the plan was intended to shore up the nation's weakened economy for the next 10 to 12 weeks.

"I think the president has every expectation that this will look much better in four to eight weeks," said Mnuchin. "If for some reason, within 10 weeks with this virus we have not won this, we will return to Congress again."

However, as congressional leaders worked to send aid, alarms were heard coast to coast about the wave of coronavirus cases about to crash into the nation's health system. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had serious and urgent news of the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States – it's bad and it's only getting worse.

"April and May are going to be much worse," de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press," asking Washington to help buy ventilators and other medical supplies. De Blasio accused the president of "not lifting a finger,quot; to help his hometown.

"If the president does not act, people who could have lived otherwise would die," he said.

Trump has defiantly rejected criticism that he was slow to respond to the crisis, although he continues to send conflicting messages about what exactly the federal government is doing.

In recent days, he invoked the Defense Protection Act, a decades-old measure of infrequent use that allows the president to rally the private sector, but authorities said Sunday that it has not been used to force the private sector to manufacture supplies. like masks and fans. The president tweeted Sunday that automakers General Motors and Tesla received "the go-ahead,quot; to make fans and other products.

Trump lashed out at the Illinois governor and "a very small group of certain other governors,quot; for criticizing the response. He tweeted that they should not "blame the federal government for its own shortcomings." He added: "We are there to back it up if it fails, and we always will!"

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Peter Gaynor said on ABC's "This Week,quot; that masks are being shipped from the national reserve, but was unable to provide details on a specific timeline. Gaynor couldn't say, despite being repeatedly pressed, how many masks would be shipped and when they would arrive.

"I mean, there are hundreds of billions of things that we ship from the arsenal," Gaynor said. “Will we ever have enough? I'm not sure."

The urgency to act is growing, as jobless claims soar, businesses shut down, and financial markets are set to reopen on Monday, looking for signs that Washington may soften the blow of the health crisis and that experts say is an impending recession.

At stake is how best to keep paychecks flowing for millions of workers abruptly marginalized by the crisis. The talks were also narrowed down in the so-called Marshall Plan for US hospitals. The US, evoking the post-war effort to rebuild Western Europe, as well as loans to airlines and other industries, but which were based on national closure. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday the auto industry would also need government help.

Authorities set the price at nearly $ 1.4 trillion and said that with other Federal Reserve measures it could inject $ 2 trillion into the US economy.

Mnuchin said Sunday that workers and companies will receive assistance to help cover payrolls for the next 10 weeks; unemployment insurance; and a one-time "bridge payment,quot; of approximately $ 3,000 for a family of four.

The Treasury secretary said an important part of the package will involve working with the Federal Reserve for up to $ 4 trillion in liquidity to support the economy with "broad-based loan programs."

Hospitals, Mnuchin said, will receive approximately $ 110 billion for the expected influx of sick patients.

The pop-up package is based on a proposal from the Republican Party, but Democrats have lobbied for plug-ins, including food security aid, small business loans, and other measures for workers, including those in the so-called "concert,quot; economy that traditionally they are not eligible for unemployment controls.

There is also an additional $ 242 billion legislative proposal for emergency supplemental food, hospital and public health needs, including the Centers for Disease Control.

Details come from drafts of both bills circulating among lobbyists but have not yet been released. They were obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump has said that companies should not be able to use federal assistance to buy back shares in an effort to boost profits. However, the buyback provisions are "weak,quot; in the draft text, according to an unauthorized person to discuss the emerging package and was granted anonymity. The Treasury secretary could override the buyback restrictions, the person said.

Additionally, worker protection remains inadequate for some Democrats who are lobbying to make sure employers receiving government aid do everything they can to retain their employees, the person said.

The draft also suggests a two-year ban on executive pay increases, while some lawmakers want stronger limits.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

Bev Banks contributed. Associated Press writers Colleen Long, Hope Yen, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Alan Fram, and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.