Apple's Siri will now answer your coronavirus questions and give you advice – Deadline

Is there a doctor in the house? It exists if you have access to Apple's Siri.

Using information from the Centers for Disease Control and the US Public Health Service. In the US, Apple's voice assistant will respond to users asking questions like "Do I have the coronavirus?"

Siri is a virtual assistant that is part of the Apple Inc. iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS operating systems. The assistant can answer your questions and answer questions, make recommendations and take actions.

For coronavirus-related questions, Siri responds with a series of questions that probe symptoms. These include fever and dry cough even the most severe cases, such as difficulty breathing. Milder cases will be advised to simply stay home. In the worst case scenario, they may advise you to call 911.

The update appeared Saturday, according to CNBC.

Google has also published a website on COVID-19 symptoms, risk information and tests. Use information from the World Health Organization and the CDC to provide guidance.