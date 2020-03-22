Antoni Porowski raises a dog during the coronavirus outbreak

During the current COVID-19 outbreak, animal rights advocates and celebrities exhort people who have the means and the time to help an animal in need and raise a pet from their local animal shelter.
More recent, Weird eye& # 39; s Antoni Porowski stopped by Austin Pets Alive! And I found a new furry friend in an adorable neon mixed name to nurture and welcome.
In a video posted by a Texas-based shelter, Antoni said: "It is very important for us to support local shelters because they are getting much less foot traffic during this pandemic (…) If you cannot commit to adopting, I am too would encourage encouragement. "
This morning, Antoni also shared a couple of adorable Neon videos on her Instagram Stories.
On Instagram, the shelter shared her enthusiasm for having one of her own furry friends find a new temporary home with Antoni. "I feel lucky to have this temporary Austinite @antoni that encourages Neon to help us during this time! If you want to be fabulous and help as well, please apply to host a dog or cat," the shelter wrote on Instagram.
the Weird eye Star is not the only star doing its part during the coronavirus pandemic, stars like Camila Mendes, Camila Morrone Y Kyle chandlerThey have also recently shared their stories of raising or adopting a puppy.
Days after Antoni had raised an Austin Pets Alive! Puppy, the shelter shared on social media that the Friday night live actor and his wife Kathryn Chandler He had also stopped to adopt.
"Actor Kyle Chandler and his wife Kathryn passed by yesterday with the intention of raising a dog. Little Clive stole their hearts and decided to adopt him! This is not the first APA dog! That the Chandler family adopted, and we thank them for their continued support, "said the Instagram post. "We still need cat and dog adopters! Please check our website austinpetsalive.org/adopt first and email [email protected] to schedule an appointment for the meeting."
Sunday morning, the Riverdale Star posted an adorable photo of herself and her new furry friend on a walk in the woods.
"Mu, tender lil quarantine partner. I don't know what I would do without her. Please consider nurturing a furry friend with all this time you spend at home! I adopted @thelabellefoundation truffle in LA but you can contact me! At the shelters from local animals and see how you can help, "she wrote on Instagram.
Earlier this week, Camila had also shared a photo of her little Truffle looking cozy and snuggled up with a stuffed animal.
"The amount of truffle content I'd be showering you with if it weren't for my wiser self battling the urge with every ounce of my being. I hope everyone is taking care of themselves and those around them, especially those more vulnerable than us, "wrote the actress on Instagram. "Let's tone down the panic, check our sources for reliable information, and focus on containing this reasonably and efficiently."
Actress Camila Morrone He also recently raised a handsome Hollywood Huskies husky, a shelter in Los Angeles, California.
Last week, the 22-year-old shared a photo of herself with her adoptive cub and wrote, "Fostering a puppy during this time of quarantine has been the best decision. For all my friends who are interested in doing it, DO IT. No You will regret it. These sweet creatures need you so much. "
In a follow-up post, she shared that she is "officially obsessed with parenting,quot; and decided to take another husky. "I couldn't bear the thought of Jack not being with his sister, so I asked him if he could see Jill (on the right) too. These two beauties are looking for a hopefully permanent (home) together. @Hollywood_huskies," she wrote on Instagram.
According to Huffington PostHowever, many shelters in US cities. USA They have urged people to consider hosting while many more Americans continue to stay home.
Since many shelters have had to close to the public or cancel events, it has resulted in the adoption of fewer pets, even as more animals continue to enter their shelters. "Shelters want to move as many animals as possible out of the facility and into foster homes, in case they are affected by staff shortages as employees and volunteers get sick or need self-insurance," he reports. HuffPost.
Finally, in addition to helping his local animal shelter, a spokesperson for the Best Friends Animal Society told the publication that having a pet nearby is simply good for their mental health.
"It will get a little out of you. If you get a dog, it will force you out," the spokesman said. "If you can get a cat, it will force you to spend some time in your arms."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
