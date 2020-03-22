Antoni Porowski raises a dog during the coronavirus outbreak

During the current COVID-19 outbreak, animal rights advocates and celebrities exhort people who have the means and the time to help an animal in need and raise a pet from their local animal shelter.

More recent, Weird eye& # 39; s Antoni Porowski stopped by Austin Pets Alive! And I found a new furry friend in an adorable neon mixed name to nurture and welcome.

%MINIFYHTML2329d89a15e0e86926b980a8a3a4742813% %MINIFYHTML2329d89a15e0e86926b980a8a3a4742814%

In a video posted by a Texas-based shelter, Antoni said: "It is very important for us to support local shelters because they are getting much less foot traffic during this pandemic (…) If you cannot commit to adopting, I am too would encourage encouragement. "

%MINIFYHTML2329d89a15e0e86926b980a8a3a4742815% %MINIFYHTML2329d89a15e0e86926b980a8a3a4742816%

This morning, Antoni also shared a couple of adorable Neon videos on her Instagram Stories.

On Instagram, the shelter shared her enthusiasm for having one of her own furry friends find a new temporary home with Antoni. "I feel lucky to have this temporary Austinite @antoni that encourages Neon to help us during this time! If you want to be fabulous and help as well, please apply to host a dog or cat," the shelter wrote on Instagram.

the Weird eye Star is not the only star doing its part during the coronavirus pandemic, stars like Camila Mendes, Camila Morrone Y Kyle chandlerThey have also recently shared their stories of raising or adopting a puppy.