Annual Nixes Dinner of the White House Correspondents Association – Deadline

The White House Correspondents Association canceled its annual dinner on April 25 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The organization indicated that it would seek to hold the event on a different date.

"The White House Correspondents Association regrets to announce that it cannot continue its 2020 dinner on April 25," the organization said. “We will get back to you shortly with our alternative date. Thanks for your support."

The event, the annual gathering of thousands of media and political figures, was to feature Kenan Thompson and Hasan Minaj, in an entertainment show after last year's event led by historian Ron Chernow.

That the event has been canceled or postponed is not a surprise, given that the organizations have already rejected conferences and other large meetings scheduled for May.