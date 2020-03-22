Angelenos adjusts for first weekend on order to stay home – Up News Info Los Angeles

– This is the first weekend since Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for Californians, and in the Los Angeles area, the difference in nightlife is noticeable.

The streets are lit but the shops and sidewalks are empty.

At Venice Beach, the sun-hungry Southlanders continued to search for sand and surf amid orders to practice social distancing.

Officials who tell residents to stay at their homes also recommend that they go out to exercise. Several people had the same location in mind and filled the Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles, prompting the location to trend on Twitter on Saturday morning.

"200-300 people climbing the trail," said one hiker.

Right at the end of Franklin Boulevard from Runyon Canyon is the Wattles hiking trail, where a hiker expressed concern for safety.

“The paved trails are really full. There is not so much social distancing, "said Kelly Labouba." People cough and sneeze. "

