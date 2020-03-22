Andy Cohen de Bravo, former Colton Underwood ‘Bachelor’ test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Talk show host and producer Bravo Andy Cohen and former "bachelor,quot; Colton Underwood took to Instagram on Friday to announce that they both tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen shared a photo on Instagram that said: “After a few days of self-quarantine and without feeling well, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could get past what I was doing to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who work tirelessly for all of us, and I urge everyone to stay home and take care of themselves. "

Moments earlier, Underwood, 28, posted a video with a caption saying, “We have this. I have tested positive and have been following all the rules of social distancing since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and today I just received my results. "

"I can't even go up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I'm exhausted," he said in the video.

Underwood emphasized that despite being young and healthy, he still developed symptoms and contracted the virus.

"The reason I am sharing this is not to cause fear or panic," he said in the video. "But I hope to encourage you to stay home, do your part, take care of yourself, take care of each other."

Underwood said he was currently with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, at his family's home in Huntington Beach. It was not immediately clear if anyone else in the house had been diagnosed.