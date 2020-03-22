Amy Cole brings the heat in the catch game with her husband Gerrit Cole

%MINIFYHTML3586037ee7917d8689fe697653b0d10311% %MINIFYHTML3586037ee7917d8689fe697653b0d10312%

Teams seeking help to pitch need look no further than Amy Cole.

Originally posted on Amy's Instagram, Amy and MLB pitcher Gerrit Cole participated in a catch game, while staying within an acceptable social distancing range, where Amy showed her positive arm.

There may not be a better married pitching duo anywhere.

It really isn't a surprise, since Amy is no stranger to a baseball field. She was a great softball player, earned statewide honors while playing high school in California, and was a member of the winning softball team for the 2010 UCLA College World Series of Softball.

Her brother Brandon Crawford has been a member of the San Francisco Giants for a long time. Crawford's arm has been described as a rocket and won three Gold Glove Awards. Baseball apparently runs in the family.

Usually at this point, her husband Gerrit would prepare for a new baseball season with his new team. But calm in the offseason thanks to the coronavirus pandemic is the latest in a whirlwind of a few months for the Cole family. Gerrit first signed a nine-year, $ 324 million contract with New York in December. Then the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, due in June.

So Amy is playing catch-and-release while she's in the middle of a pandemic, while she's pregnant. What is your excuse for not staying active?

Regardless, it's nice to see the Cole family stay loose in preparation for the season, and if the Yankees need another arm in the rotation while Luis Severino is out, perhaps Gerrit can help arrange a deal.