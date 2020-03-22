Americans Facing Coronavirus Are Clogging Toilets – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML642afb90bdec990ed25fa35d9918eae811% %MINIFYHTML642afb90bdec990ed25fa35d9918eae812%

By Michael Levenson, The New York Times

Many Americans appear to be following recommendations from public health officials to clean and sterilize counter tops, doorknobs, faucets, and other frequently touched surfaces in their homes.

The problem? Many are throwing away the sanitizing wipes, paper towels, and other paper products they used on the toilet.

The result has been a coast-to-coast surge in backed-up sewer lines and overflowing toilets, according to plumbers and public officials, who have pleaded with Americans to prevent the nation's pipelines from being further strained.

Many say the problems plaguing the nation's infrastructure have been compounded by a lack of toilet paper on store shelves, leading some to use paper towels, napkins, or baby wipes.

Across the country, in Charleston, South Carolina; Northeast Ohio; Lexington, Kentucky; Austin, Texas; and Spokane, Washington: Sewage treatment officials have asked residents not to flush the wipes down the toilet with the hashtag #WipesClogPipes.

"Washable wipes are not really washable," said Jim Bunsey, director of operations for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. "They can fall down the drain, but they don't tear like normal toilet paper."

Plumbing repair company Roto-Rooter issued a similar statement to its customers, saying that substituting toilet paper for facial paper was "another bad idea," unless used in small amounts and rinsed frequently.

The California State Water Resources Control Board warned this week that "even wipes labeled,quot; washable "will clog pipes and interfere with wastewater collection and treatment throughout the state."

"The discharge of wipes, paper towels, and similar products into toilets will clog sewers and cause reinforcements and overflows in wastewater treatment facilities, creating an additional risk to public health amid the coronavirus pandemic," he said. .

The agency said wastewater treatment plants in California reported problems.

He noted that most urban sewer systems rely on gravity and the flow of water to move toilet paper and debris, and were not designed to accommodate sanitizing wipes and paper towels, which do not break down as easily and clog the system.

The board noted that clogged sewer lines are more than just a headache for residents locked up in their homes during a pandemic. Spills flow into lakes, rivers and oceans, where they can harm public health and the environment, he said.

Plumbers said they were receiving an increase in calls from people working from home and in quarantine.

"We have seen an increase in the number of major sewer lines clogged and when we dispatch our technicians we are removing the wet wipes from the line and we are seeing paper towels and Lysol wipes," Mark Russo, Vice President of Russo Brothers & Co ., a plumbing and heating service in East Hanover, New Jersey, said Saturday.

"These items are things that should never be flushed down the toilet," he said.

