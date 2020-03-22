Alarm and skepticism over North Korea's claim to be coronavirus-free | North Korea News

%MINIFYHTML4a5cd6af06d85f51c9e47f098642e93b11% %MINIFYHTML4a5cd6af06d85f51c9e47f098642e93b12%

Seoul, South Korea – More than 160 countries worldwide are fighting COVID-19, but since the coronavirus challenges even the most sophisticated health systems in the world, there is a nation that claims to have no case: North Korea.

"No new coronavirus patient has emerged," Song In Bom, an official with the North Korean emergency health committee, said last month in the official newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

But even if North Korea is free of coronaviruses, the Kim Jong Un regime is not doing a good job of convincing the rest of the world.

In South Korea, medical analysts and experts are highly skeptical of Pyongyang's claims, and those with sources in North Korea said the virus is already devastating their country.

"Despite the fact that North Korea closed its borders or refused to allow entry of Chinese or foreign travelers, it is highly likely that some North Koreans are already infected," said Roh Kyoung-ho, a doctor with the Department of Health Department. of Health of Ilsan. of laboratory medicine.

"I don't think it is possible to measure cases there because North Korea's medical system is not well established or advanced."

Virus verified?

No one knows for sure whether someone in North Korea has already contracted the coronavirus, but recent political movements seem to indicate concern in Pyongyang.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke months of diplomatic silence by writing a personal letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The content of the letter was not released, but a report by Moon's press secretary stated that it was full of good wishes and concern over the South Korean COVID-19 outbreak. The sudden move makes some experts wonder if North Korea is working on an appeal for coronavirus aid.

"I think North Koreans are likely to accept masks or hand sanitizers or respirators, and perhaps other forms of healthcare as well. And I think it should be done for humanitarian reasons," said Peter Ward, a researcher on the North Korean economy. and writer for NK News.

"But at the same time, I think we should have no illusions that such humanitarian support will give us any influence on the deal with North Korea in terms of denuclearization."

Talks about North Korea's missile and nuclear capabilities have been suspended for months after the collapse of a summit between Kim and United States President Donald Trump in February last year.

North Korea has carried out a series of missile launches since then, most recently on Saturday, when the state KCNA also revealed that Kim had received a letter from Trump.

A senior White House official confirmed that the letter had been sent saying it was "consistent with efforts to engage world leaders during the ongoing pandemic," according to Reuters.

Seo Jae-pyoung, an activist originally from North Korea who now heads the Seoul-based North Korean Deserters Association, said he had heard reports of COVID-19 in North Korea.

"I have spoken directly to people in North Korea and heard that North Korea declared a state of emergency," said Seo.

"I heard that the first case in North Korea was confirmed on January 27, and that the People's Army closed roads and railways in provincial cities, and that people couldn't even walk on the streets."

Information coming out of North Korea's tightly controlled borders is often scarce and difficult to verify.

However, Seo claims that it has received messages from sources claiming that the facial masks are smuggled into the country through China, and that the South Korean masks are sold on the black market and given as gifts to officials. high ranking.

And due to the country's limited access to test kits, North Korea often bases its diagnosis on patients' symptoms, he said.

"Ordinary people in North Korea don't really know about this virus," said Seo. "In North Korea, they only see it as a terrifying disease."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addressed a opening ceremony last week for the new Pyongyang General Hospital (KCNA via Reuters)

Journalists and investigators have also heard of an outbreak.

Robert Lauler, a former NGO worker and English editor at the Daily NK, an online publication that has contacts in North Korea, said his sources reported 82 people in quarantine and 23 killed by COVID-19 in the country.

"That information is from a couple of weeks ago," Lauler said.

"Last week, we also published a story about a military report claiming that around 200 soldiers had died of symptoms that appeared to be coronaviruses. But in all of these cases, the numbers we are publishing are not necessarily 100 percent coronaviruses." sources we have suggested that there has been an outbreak and that people are dying. "

Risk of devastation

A coronavirus outbreak would be devastating for the people of North Korea and an economy that is already suffering from economic sanctions.

"We are talking about a surprising level of devastation for the North Korean economy and particularly for the granary region in North Korea, which is located on the northwest side of the country," Lauler said. "I am pessimistic … Given that sanctions and all other conditions remain in place, it does not bode well for the economy in the future."

As an authoritarian state, the North Korean government does they have the power to unilaterally order people to lock up or stop traveling across the country. Some foreign diplomats were reportedly forced into quarantine, and eventually left the country after being released.

Swedish ambassador to North Korea Joachim Bergstrom poses for a selfie in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square on March 3, after being allowed to leave after a month-long quarantine imposed on foreign diplomats over fears of the coronavirus. (Joachim Bergstrom via Reuters)

North Korea is already vulnerable to devastation due to last year's blows from Hurricane Lingling and African swine fever. Furthermore, North Korea's weak health infrastructure would likely be overwhelmed by a rapid spread of COVID-19.

"Outside of Pyongyang and Hamhung, I think there are practically no medical institutions where ordinary people can easily receive treatment," Seo said. "Most cities do not have an ambulance or patient transportation, and many people who are quarantined would have to do so at home."

Malnutrition and disease in North Korea have increased since mid-2019, when droughts and floods significantly damaged crops. More than 10 million people suffered from "severe food shortages," according to the UN.

"Given the relatively low levels of nutrition in the country and the rates of chronic disease, one could imagine that the death rate would be higher in North Korea than in many other places," Ward said.

That's why he believes North Korea is keeping his alleged outbreak from the rest of the world a secret.

"The government is concerned about public awareness of a serious outbreak that could kill hundreds of thousands of people," he said. "They are trying to avoid social panic and social instability."

Mitch S Shin contributed to this report.