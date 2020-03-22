Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag to partner with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Tianhai | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa55f4e990e1c1f222ac7d8bec7b6d11411% %MINIFYHTMLa55f4e990e1c1f222ac7d8bec7b6d11412%





Mohammed Hamdi (left) told Sky Sports News that he hopes the association will benefit ADO Den Haag manager Alan Pardew (Image courtesy of ADO Den Haag)

ADO Den Haag is close to becoming the first Dutch club to partner with a team from the Chinese Super League.

The Eredivisie side, managed by Alan Pardew and his assistant Chris Powell, will form a link with Tianjin Tianhai as acquisition talks with ADO owners Vantone Holdings await ratification from the Chinese Football Association.

ADO Chief Executive Mohammed Hamdi said exclusively Sky Sports News He hopes the synergy between the clubs will benefit Pardew and Powell to improve the team's fortune, once soccer finally resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamdi said: "As you may already know, Vantone Holdings Limited and its subsidiary United Vansen Sport (UVS), owner of the Dutch team Eredivise ADO Den Haag, which is currently under the leadership of Alan Pardew, are close to acquiring the Chinese Super League Club Tianjin Tianhai .

"As CEO, I am looking forward to exploring the many synergies the two clubs will encounter and, most importantly, paving the way for Asia for ADO Den Haag, culminating in a record blow for UVS as they will be the first owners in the Eredivisie to own a club in Asia.

"We also seek to create added value for both teams as we are giving respective clubs brand recognition in Europe and China."

"I will also work to implement the fantastic youth development that we have in the Netherlands and ADO Den Haag in cooperation with our youth department and our senior department with Alan Pardew and Chris Powell, who will help us install these young people to develop philosophies and structures in China to develop the sustainability of Chinese football.

"Hopefully the CFA (Chinese Football Association) will give its approval in a few weeks to this inauguration."

Pardew's ADO was in second place in the Eredivisie and seven points adrift for safety before the postponement of leagues across Europe due to the coronavirus.