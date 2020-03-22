Advertising industry survey finds consumers want to hear that advertisers are acting to help their workers and communities during the pandemic – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5d6cc976f69b2f22874488acdae4eea511% %MINIFYHTML5d6cc976f69b2f22874488acdae4eea512%

Due to the closure of the coronavirus from a wide swath of business sectors across the country and the world, the advertising industry may lose billions of dollars as large and small advertisers backtrack on their marketing campaigns.

But advertising will play a key role in the recovery once the crisis subsides, and a new survey by the Association of Advertising Agencies of the United States shows that advertisers still have a vital role to play in boosting the economy and the confidence of the consumer in the coming days.

%MINIFYHTML5d6cc976f69b2f22874488acdae4eea513% %MINIFYHTML5d6cc976f69b2f22874488acdae4eea514%

The survey of 1,000 consumers on March 18, 2020 "to understand how consumers feel about brand communication during the pandemic," found that "More than half (56%) of respondents are happy to hear. about brands that take steps to help communities, such as by donating goods and services.

%MINIFYHTML5d6cc976f69b2f22874488acdae4eea515% %MINIFYHTML5d6cc976f69b2f22874488acdae4eea516% Related story NBCUniversal details the new advertisement for & # 39; A platform & # 39; before the advance

Offering paid time off to employees who are unable to work due to closings is the most important step that consumers think brands should take in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Respondents from the millennium generation and generation Z rated this action as quite high, as these age groups are more likely to be affected by such layoffs. ”

See the full survey here.

"When asked about the types of products that people intend to buy in the next 30 days, food, household items, beauty / personal care products and medical / health care products are obviously first on the list. Options such as entertainment, craft products, and streaming exercise classes scored lower. It will be interesting to see how purchasing habits change the longer the pandemic lasts. "

The survey also found that the pandemic "is affecting many aspects of people's lives. We asked how the coronavirus is affecting daily routines. For the most part, people stay home:

• 49% said they would not go out to eat (27% ordered delivery and / or takeaway food)

• 44% are not comfortable going outside for non-essential items

• 37% are buying items online, but are not going to the store.

"15% of respondents said that the coronavirus is not affecting their daily routines. Looking at regional differences in respondents, the top states where people are not changing their routines are Hawaii, Wyoming, Montana and Alaska. "