A plea from doctors in Italy: treat more patients at home

This story originally appeared on STAT, a health and medical website that offers ambitious coverage of the coronavirus. Go here for more stories about the virus. Try STAT Also for the exclusive analysis of biotechnology, pharmacy and life sciences.

A dozen doctors at the epicenter of Italy's Covid-19 outbreak issued a plea to the rest of the world on Saturday, going beyond heartbreaking reports of overwhelmed health workers and an apparently uncontrollable number of deaths to warn that medical practice During a pandemic they may need to be turned upside down, with care provided to many patients at home.

"Western health care systems have been built around the concept of patient-centered care," doctors Mirco Nacoti, Luca Longhi and colleagues at the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo insist on an article published on Saturday in NEJM Catalyst, a new partner. revised journal of the New England Journal of Medicine. But a pandemic requires "community-centered care."

The experience of Bergamo doctors is crucial for US doctors. USA Understand "why some of the mistakes that happened in Italy can happen here," said Maurizio Cereda, co-director of the surgical ICU of Penn Medicine and co-author of the article. . The US medical system USA It is centralized, hospital-centric, and patient-centered, as in most Western countries, "and the virus exploits this," he told STAT.

Although Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital is a new state-of-the-art facility, its 48 intensive care beds and other advanced treatment capacity have faltered under the Covid-19 case number, which passed 4,305 this week.

"We are well beyond the tipping point," write Nacoti and his colleagues. With 70% of ICU beds reserved for critically ill Covid-19 patients, those beds are assigned only to those "with a reasonable chance of survival,quot; as doctors make heartbreaking classification decisions to try to keep with life to those who have a chance. "Older patients are not being resuscitated and die alone without adequate palliative care, while the family is notified by phone, often by a well-meaning, exhausted, and emotionally exhausted physician without prior contact," they report.

Most of the nearby hospitals in the rich region are "close to collapse, while medications, mechanical ventilators, oxygen, and personal protective equipment are not available," the doctors write.

Other health services in northern Italy have stopped, they report: the system "struggles to provide regular services, including care for pregnancy and childbirth, while cemeteries are overwhelmed … (V) prosecution programs are on hold "

To have any hope of avoiding that disaster in the USA. USA, The healthcare system needs to decentralize and make the community a focus of interventions on a par with patients, said Cereda, a graduate of the University of Milan medical school who has been in contact with colleagues in Italy. . The coronavirus has now killed more people there (the number passed 4,000 this week) than in China (3,255).

One of those steps reflects the finding that hospitals could be "the primary,quot; source of Covid-19 transmission, Bergamo doctors warned. MERS-related coronavirus disease also has high rates of transmission within hospitals, as did SARS during its 2003 epidemic.

Major hospitals like Bergamo's "are becoming sources of (coronavirus) infection," Cereda said, with Covid-19 patients indirectly transmitting infections to non-Covid-19 patients. Ambulances and infected personnel, especially those without symptoms, transmit the contagion both to other patients and to the community.

"All my friends in Italy tell me the same thing," said Cereda. “The patients (Covid-19) started to arrive and the infection rate in other patients shot up. That's one thing that probably led to the current disaster. "

Although doctor visits seem as prehistoric as rotary phones, home care for Covid-19 patients may be necessary to protect the community, even if, for an individual patient, hospital care might be more effective.

"Patient management at home is a brilliant thing," said Cereda, and one that could be augmented by mobile clinics and telemedicine. “Give them nutrition, measure their oxygen levels, even bring them with oxygen, and you can probably keep many of them at home. Here's what we mean by moving from patient-centered medicine: Of course, you still care and care about the patient, but you also think about the general population. That change would decrease transmission and protect other patients, as well as healthcare workers. "

For patients who need more intensive care, Covid-19's dedicated medical centers, similar to the "fever hospitals,quot; that London reserved for smallpox, cholera, and typhus patients 200 years ago, would be a safer way of providing care than the current system. Cereda said.

Another necessary step of patient-centered care in the community: Assume that everyone who develops fever and other symptoms has the coronavirus, Cereda said. (Generally, positive identification is not necessary and does not change treatment, as a specific Covid-19 therapy is not yet known.) Then, at least until the US USA Have adequate testing capacity, reserve those tests for nursing homes, schools, and other potential hot spots in the community to identify people who are infected with the virus but have no symptoms.

"Don't let them spread it," said Cereda. "If we had done this in January, the United States would not be in this situation," with an explosive number of cases (about to exceed 20,000 on Saturday) and hospitals overwhelmed.

Health officials in some affected areas in the United States, including California and Washington, are already moving to reserve tests for high-risk populations, including health workers, the Washington Post reported.