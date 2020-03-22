A new message about coronavirus in the most affected areas: don't get tested

Health officials in New York, California, and other parts of the country that are being badly affected are restricting coronavirus testing to health workers and hospitalized people, saying the battle to contain the virus has been lost and we are entering in a new phase of the pandemic. reply.

As cases skyrocket in those locations, they are preparing for an onslaught and are directing scarce resources where they are most needed to save people's lives. Rather than encouraging general public testing, they focus on retaining masks, ventilators, intensive care beds, and obtaining even limited testing for health workers and the most vulnerable. The change in tone and strategy, which comes after weeks of clamoring for increased testability, signals another turning point in the United States' response to the virus, a change that other states are likely to adopt as they grow. disease counts.

The message from health officials to the public is to stay home and practice social distancing. Some go so far as to warn that widespread evidence on this point could threaten the United States' response by burning valuable supplies just as a tidal wave of sick people descends into the system, a message disagreeing with management announcements that millions of test kits are finally being available

"In a universe where masks and dresses are becoming scarce, every time we try someone who doesn't need them, we remove that mask and dress from someone in the intensive care unit," said Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner. for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Division of Disease Control.

Jeff Engel, executive director of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and a former director of health for North Carolina, said it was time for a "pivot,quot; in testing strategy.

"If you come out with symptoms, you are wasting all these valuable resources that we really need to conserve for society."

Other county and state health officials are sounding similar alarms, ironically, just as the test drive sites are finally opening and weeks after federal officials announced that 1.1 million tests had been sent and that more would come. 4 million more.

Los Angeles County health officials advised doctors in a letter Thursday to give up patient testing as a strategy to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and instructed them to only test patients if positive. It can change the way they would be treated, the Los Angeles Times reported. The department "is shifting from a case containment strategy to slowing transmission of the disease and avoiding excess morbidity and mortality," according to the letter.

That same day, Sacramento County officials ordered residents to stay home, except for essential activities, part of the city's evolutionary strategy away from efforts to contain the virus by identifying and isolating each case and tracking contacts from that person, a laborious process that becomes anything but impossible once the volume of cases increases. The county's public health order said the intention is to protect the most vulnerable, delay the spread of the virus and preserve the ability of frontline workers to care for seriously ill patients.

In Washington state, where hospital workers have been making makeshift protective medical equipment using parts purchased from Home Depot and craft stores, officials are restricting testing to high-risk populations, including workers at the health and people with more severe symptoms.

"We have asked the public to understand that we cannot evaluate everyone, especially if they have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic," said Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, a part of the country badly affected.

The change represents a confusing change in messaging and strategy after weeks of efforts to expand access to testing after the federal government's failed deployment of test kits, hampering states' ability to know if the virus It was already circulating and taking steps to try to get ahead. Now, repeated assurances from various federal officials that the tests are abundant and free have sowed confusion. Every day, White House coronavirus workforce officers have promised Americans that they will intensify widespread driving tests.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence underlined that message and said government support for the state-based testing efforts "is literally expanding by the hour."

Some state health officials fear those statements will send the wrong message.

"I am only afraid that there will be great confusion when people find out that there is a test site, they are concerned about their greed and are going to invade the test site," said Michael Fraser, executive director of the association. That represents the state directors of health, ASTHO. "It's confusing for people to hear that the tests are being made available in a much more convenient way, and they think, 'Hey, this is great, let's do the test.'

Daskalakis of New York City said that a recent increase in pneumonia-related hospital admissions, like other respiratory illnesses are declining, is almost certainly attributable to COVID-19, and people with manageable fever and cough who they are not at high risk they should assume they have it and are not looking for evidence.

Doing so exposes healthcare workers who administer tests to people with minor illnesses and uses limited protective equipment, even though nothing would change for those people based on their test results, he said.

As the disease has spread, a "negative,quot; test may also provide false reassurance. When one of his symptomatic patients, who sought a COCID-19 test against his medical advice, tested negative, Daskalakis told the person to presume that he had the disease anyway and to isolate himself.

As the flu season recedes, people with a cough and fever will increasingly have to assume they have COVID-19.

At Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, which treated the state's first coronavirus case, only a minority of the more than 100 respiratory symptoms patients who come to the emergency department are tested for the coronavirus each day, said Jolion McGreevy, medical director of the emergency department. .

"I know it would make you feel better to know what you really have, but it doesn't change your individual attention."

"The default assumption is yes: anyone who has some type of fever, cough, respiratory symptoms, flu-like illness, we are assuming they have this," he said, based on the prevalence of community-based transmission in New York. "You very likely have it. There is no benefit for you to try it."

It is a tradeoff between individual good and social good that the United States, with its wealth and technologically advanced health care system, is not accustomed to doing. The result of a test can be reassuring for people who are not feeling well, but the mask and the health worker to assess someone with mild symptoms are resources that could be used to save someone's life.

"Because of the shortage, you have to think like the rest of the world thinks. In developing countries, we only recommend testing if it changes the way you manage the care of an individual person," said a government public health official who He worked in the US and Africa who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak. "I know it would make you feel better to know what you really have, but it doesn't change your individual attention."

In an ideal world, public health officials say they should have conducted large-scale surveillance tests of people with respiratory symptoms much sooner. But, city by city and state by state, authorities say they are approaching, or in some cases already crossed, the line when they must make a difficult exchange:

"In the 2009 influenza pandemic, we stopped testing for H1N1 once the level of disease in the community was so high that it made more sense to treat it based on clinical symptoms," said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Bloomberg Johns Hopkins School . Public Health Center for Health Safety.

In the coronavirus health crisis, there are no specific treatments.

"Our only defense is to tell people to stay home and expect sick people to isolate themselves," he said. While essential to increasing testing capacity, the general public needs to understand what health officials are facing given the shortage.

"We have to direct our resources and reserve tests for those who need it most: seriously ill and high-risk professions, such as health workers," he said. "We would cause more harm by encouraging the general public to run out and be tested if they are well or if they have a mild illness."

Ben Guarino and Leonard Bernstein of The Washington Post contributed to this story.

