A large part of my heart is gone with him

Your partner in & # 39; Islands in the Stream & # 39; passed away & # 39; peacefully & # 39; by natural causes at his home in Georgia on March 20 at night surrounded by members of his family.

Dolly parton led stars honoring the deceased Kenny rogers, after the country music legend died of natural causes on Friday (March 20) at night.

The singer, who enjoyed hits with songs like "Coward of the County," "Lucille," "Lady" and "The Gambler," passed away "peacefully" at his home in Georgia on Friday night (March 20), "surrounded by members of his family," according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Following the news of Kenny's death, Dolly, who worked with him multiple times, including on his massive 1983 hit "Islands in the Stream," posted a one-minute video message to his Twitter account, along with the Title: "You never know how much you love someone until they are gone. I have had so many wonderful years and wonderful moments with my friend Kenny, but most of all music and success, I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend."

Dolly said she learned of Kenny's death while watching the news and shared, "I know we all know that Kenny is in a better place than we have today and I am pretty sure he will speak to God at some point today." … and he's going to ask you to shed some light on a lot of this darkness. I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart is broken. A lot of it is gone with him today. "

She added: "I think I can speak for all of his family, his friends and admirers when I say that I will always love you … God bless you Kenny, fly high directly into the arms of God. To the rest of you, keep the faith."

Eagles star Don henley He also shared a tribute to Kenny, who helped him land a record deal when he was a member of the old band, Shiloh, saying, "In addition to his tremendous talent, Kenny was a generous and caring man, a wise mentor to many of us. He loved his friends, his family, his fellow musicians, and his admirers, and they loved him too. "

"Fifty years ago, the player took a chance on me and my first band from the small town of Texas, and his great support launched many runs, including mine," he told Rolling Stone. "He also gave me some of the best career advice I have ever received: 'You better be nice to the people you meet along the way, because you're going to meet those same people on the way back.' "

He finished: "I am grateful that I visited him in the hospital about six weeks ago and expressed my gratitude for all he did for me. RIP, my friend. Thank you for all the joy you gave us."

Lionel richie, who wrote Kenny's hit "Lady," also shared a tribute, posting on Instagram: "Today I lost one of my closest friends. Lots of laughter, so many adventures to remember, my heart is broken. My prayers are with the family. from Kenny. " "

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Blake SheltonY LeAnn Rimes He also shared posts honoring the deceased star online.