50 Cent caught his girlfriend, Cuban Link (Jamira Haines), doing this while cooking for him in a new video

50 Cent is easily one of the hottest stars on Instagram right now.

And the Power The actor has not kept quiet over the years, taking advantage of various opportunities to take photos of other celebrities, taunting them and even biting into them from time to time.

Therefore, it only seems appropriate that his current love, Cuban Link (Jamira Haines), has found his way on his Instagram account, and has begun to wreak havoc on him, to the amusement of fans in the 50s.

As you might expect, the rapper initially wasn't very happy with the situation, but he took it in a good sport, and he's obviously found the one, looking at the way he's been interacting with his partner.

Of course, Cuban Link did not post anything directly malicious, but simply sent a few snapshots of herself to fans in the 1950s, many of whom were quick to comment on the photos, thinking they were sharing them themselves.

However, at some point, people became suspicious of the rapper's activities on the social media platform, with some even assuming that he might have been hacked.

While that wasn't the case, in the end, some of the 50's fans were already discussing the situation from that exact perspective.

Fortunately, the rapper finally stepped in to explain what was happening and clarified that nothing malicious had happened between him and his partner.

Hopefully, fans will be able to see more of those moments in the future, as they've been fun so far.

Now that 50 has recovered his account, he chases his beloved with a cute video where she is cooking for him and eating from the pot.

A fan said: “👀 what you are doing, making me something to eat. "Please God let this food taste good. ️️ # abcforlife #starz #Fox I'm enlightened 🎥"

This person stated, "I didn't say I couldn't. But she should have someone to teach her. Hahaha. Get pregnant, brother. Oo Too cute … bring up if we don't see that I love it.

This follower shared: “oCook someone already, food, boo‼ ️ You're wearing that rono outfit tonight. 😂😂 "

Another social media user wrote, "He's finally in love," he's so beautiful, "God bless you guys."

A fifth comment said: "Too cute … she takes out the fifteen we don't see, I love❤️".

Ad

50 seems to be in a very happy place.



Post views:

0 0