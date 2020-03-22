4 children removed from Foxborough home after police discovered a methamphetamine lab

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (AP) – Four young children were removed from a Foxborough home and two people will face charges after authorities say they discovered a suspected methamphetamine laboratory.

Police removed the children while carrying out a search warrant at the home on Sunday, state fire officials said. The children were transferred to a hospital for evaluation. Two people were ordered to court to face charges, authorities said. Their identities were not immediately revealed.

Authorities say it is the result of months of investigation by the Clandestine Laboratory Control Team of the Massachusetts State Police. The team is made up of detectives, chemists and bomb squad technicians who work with officials from the state Department of Fire Services.