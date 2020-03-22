4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes California's northern coast – Up News Info San Francisco

FERNDALE (Up News Info SF / AP) – A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Sunday morning off the coast of Northern California, the US Geological Survey said. USA

The earthquake occurred at 8:27 a.m. at a depth of 7 1/2 miles, about 50 miles west of Ferndale, a coastal town of 1,300 people south of Eureka.

A police dispatcher said there were no immediate reports of damage or injury in the city.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same area on March 8.

