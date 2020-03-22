36 additional coronavirus cases reported in Dallas County, second death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reports 36 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the county's total count to 131.

A second death by COVID-19 has also been reported from a Dallas man in his 80s.

Authorities said the man had been seriously ill at a nearby hospital and that he had no other high-risk chronic conditions. Your identity will not be revealed.

"It is our policy in Dallas County not to release the names of people who have died from COVID-19. We leave that to the decisions of their families and loved ones. My thoughts and prayers go out to this family and to all the people who have been suffering from COVID-19, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "Dallas County will do everything in its power to #contain the curve and give you and your family the best chance to stay safe."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

