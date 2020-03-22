3 arrested after arrest warrants lead to fentanyl, cocaine

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) –

Authorities say three people face drug charges after search warrants led to the discovery of a "significant,quot; amount of drugs in Worcester.

The Worcester County District Attorney's office says three people were arrested Friday night after a months-long investigation involving state and local police and federal drug agents.

Amin Ventura Polanco Mena, 36, and Yoerlyn F. Merejo-Mercado, 31, both from Worcester, were charged with trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine. Lester Deleon, 25, of Lawrence, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl.

All three are in custody and are expected to be processed Monday in the Worcester Central District Court via video conference.

The district attorney's office said the search warrants led to the seizure of 950 grams of fentanyl in bags and 120 grams of cocaine in bags. Authorities also confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash.

