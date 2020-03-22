2 new coronavirus deaths, 59 new cases reported in Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Health officials announced two new deaths from coronavirus and 59 new infections in Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. As of Saturday, the total number of cases in the county is 351.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died from COVID-19 and keep them in our thoughts and prayers," said Los Angeles Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer.

The people who died were over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, two of the high-risk groups for coronavirus, who lived on the Miracle Mile and Del Rey.

"Because there are positive cases across the County, the public should not think that one location is safer than another," the agency said in a statement. "Additional information on some of the new cases is pending completion of the investigations. "

The department also reiterates the importance of practicing social distancing during this pandemic to prevent exposure and spread.

