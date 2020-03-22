19 new cases, common method of transmission from meetings, office workers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County has reported 19 new cases of coronavirus, and health officials are also seeing a trend among those who contracted the virus through local transmission.

Officials did not disclose details about each of the 19 cases, but instead created a document that will be updated with the latest numbers by age and city.

Of the total of 74 cases reported in the county, a person aged 17 years or younger, 26 are between 18 and 40 years old, 25 are between 41 and 60 years old and 22 are over 60.

The city of Dallas has the majority of reported cases out of 51.

Authorities also said they have seen "multiple broadcast groups," from patients who noted that they were "attendees of recreational group meetings and employees in office settings."

Health officials continue to recommend that residents stay in their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Greg Abbott has imposed statewide restrictions that prohibit gatherings of 10 or more people and close dining areas at restaurants, bars, clubs, and other types of venues such as gyms and entertainment venues. This order is expected to last at least two weeks.

