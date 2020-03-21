Zimbabwe, undeterred by South Africa's plan to erect the border fence | Zimbabwe News

%MINIFYHTML6315577284c5685808952fe04f24db9811% %MINIFYHTML6315577284c5685808952fe04f24db9812%

Harare, Zimbabwe – Officials in Zimbabwe have reacted nonchalantly to South Africa's announcement that it planned to erect a fence along the border with its neighbor as part of measures to stop irregular migration and stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Some people build durawalls around their houses, fields, or properties and some build fences. This is a choice people make about how to show their limits." Nick Mangwana, a government spokesman for Zimbabwe, told Al Jazeera on Friday.

%MINIFYHTML6315577284c5685808952fe04f24db9813% %MINIFYHTML6315577284c5685808952fe04f24db9814%

"The type of demarcation they choose is their sovereign right. The same applies to international borders."

%MINIFYHTML6315577284c5685808952fe04f24db9815% %MINIFYHTML6315577284c5685808952fe04f24db9816%

Plus:

His comments came when Zimbabwe confirmed its first case of COVID-19, the highly infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus, on Friday. South Africa has reported 202 cases to date.

The planned 25 mile (40 km) fence will be erected on either side of the Beitbridge Land port of entry to "ensure that no undocumented or infected person crosses the country," said Patricia de Lille, South Africa's minister of public works. a statement Thursday, adding that the move cannot be seen as xenophobic.

"At the border post there are now health inspectors and environmental professionals and they are doing tests and examinations at the border. But if someone just crosses the border, there are no such facilities," he said. .

Thousands of Zimbabweans have been entering South Africa, the continent's most industrialized country, for years, through undesignated points and others along the border to escape a deepening economic crisis.

With unemployment at around 30 percent, South Africa has been intent on reducing what it perceives as irregular migration from Zimbabwe and a threat to local jobs, but has hesitated to take bold action on the matter.

Zimbabweans interviewed by Al Jazeera in the capital Harare were not disturbed by South Africa's announcement.

"I don't think there is a problem if they (South Africa) are trying to ensure that people use designated border points to enter." Anesu Gutsa said.

"I think we will have a problem when the border is closed completely. If the border closes, that could affect Zimbabweans to a great extent. We trust South African products as a country."

In recent weeks, an increasing number of countries have tightened border controls, or sealed them entirely, in addition to banning travel from certain countries in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was confirmed that more than 271,000 people worldwide contracted the coronavirus and 11,280 died, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Some 87,000 people have recovered.

The outbreak came to Africa later than other continents, but almost 40 countries have confirmed cases.

In Zimbabwe, fears are mounting that the country could fall into crisis amid a major outbreak due to lack of preparedness and a collapse of the health system. The country's nurses and doctors have been on strike since last year.

Zimbabwe's economy collapsed in the wake of its controversial land reform exercise at the start of the new millennium to correct what the government of late Robert Mugabe seen as historical imbalances in land ownership.

Norman Matara, secretary of the Zimbabwe Physicians Association for Human Rights, He expressed his discontent at the preparation of COVID-19 in the country, saying that only 16 people have been evaluated to date.

Commenting on the South African announcement, Matara said his decision "could be informed by the fact that there are no diagnostic kits at the Beitbridge border post."

"By limiting the entry of people into the country, the South African government is trying to protect its own people. That is the mandate of any government."