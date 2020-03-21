Zac Brown Band Wipe Calendar 2020 cleared as they decide not to "move forward" with 2020 Tours

The hit makers of & # 39; Someone who used to know & # 39; announce that they have canceled the remaining dates of this year's tour, including & # 39; The Owl Tour & # 39; and & # 39; Roar With a Lion Tour & # 39; due to the coronavirus outbreak.

the Zac Brown Band They have canceled all of their 2020 dates a week after the North American "The Owl Tour" closed amid the coronavirus crisis.

The group of countries has decided to delete their 2020 calendar and focus on new music instead of tentatively planning dates for the summer "Roar With a Lion Tour".

The news comes a day later Zac Brown He went to Instagram to reveal that he had to leave 90 percent of his lifelong team members after canceling the band's spring tour.

"(These are) the people I traveled with and grew my business with, the people I ran into all five on the way to the stage, the people who have done their jobs and done them well," Brown said in a video. . "I hate having to make this call, but I can't generate it and I can't tour due to the coronavirus."

In the meantime, Little Big Town They also joined the scrapping shows of acts in the country on Friday, March 20; They rescheduled their remaining 2020 "Nightfall Tour" dates for later in the year, amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The new dates begin in August and run through 2021. The quartet tour started in January and was scheduled for early May.

"This tour means everything to us, but amid the health concerns that surround our country, we feel that the only thing we can do to protect the health of our fans, band, team and families is to postpone the upcoming spring shows." , a statement band reads.

"We are already counting the weeks to be back with all of you, celebrating life, love, music and health with a new and different appreciation."