Wise County Hospital Asks Community to Sew Medical Masks – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Wise Health System is asking for community help to sew 2,500 masks to combat the global shortage of medical masks affecting the hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospital will provide packages that include specific compliance instructions and the preferred mask template. He even shared a "how-to,quot; tutorial on Facebook on how to make the skins.

Materials and packages are available to pick up starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

The hospital asked those seeking help to park in the emergency room parking lot to the left of the entrance and to walk toward the entrance so as not to block the front of the entrance.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Wise County.

