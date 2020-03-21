Why Netflix's Tiger King is worth a binge: the wild true story

Joe's love and affection for his cats is real, making it a tragedy to learn that in the course of a month-long undercover investigation in 2011, the Humane Society says they found numerous cases of mistreatment of tiger cubs as well as insecure. conditions for the park's human patrons.

Tiger king He submits multiple reports documenting cases where private ownership of exotic animals was runaway, such as in 2011 in Zanesville, Ohio, when a landlord deliberately put his animals down, that his neighbors didn't even know were on the property, loose, and 48 tigers were killed.

It is also not surprising that Joe treated any perceived threat to the unusual world that had been created at Wynnewood as a personal threat. Also in October 2017, her husband Travis Maldonado died in a firearm accident, shooting himself with a weapon that he did not think would be triggered by something he had read on the Internet.

It was during this time, according to prosecutors, that Joe offered someone $ 3,000, promising more money once the job was done, to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who in uncertain terms He wanted his operation shut down, and who doesn't? He's not particularly popular in big cat circles.

"Anyone posing with an exotic cat is a problem," says Baskin in Tiger king, "and that encourages more and more the breeding of these cats, which will never live free."