Why Netflix's Tiger King is worth a binge: the wild true story

"The animal people are crazy, man. And I could be one of them, I don't know. But they are all half done, man, they are crazy."
"The monkey people are a little different, they are a little strange. But the big cat people are betraying."
So it offers a couple of colorful characters in Tiger king, a seven-episode series that just appeared on Netflix that tells the strangest story than the fiction of Exotic JoeOklahoma, big-cat park owner who was convicted last year of trying to beat up an animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.
Lyin & # 39; and tigers and swear, OMG!
The series immediately draws you in with a hint of what's to come when you're introduced to a world of exotic animal enthusiasts you may have known existed – for example, the team of wizards Siegfried & Roy performed on the Las Vegas Strip during years with his training. pet tigers, until one of them attacked Roy on stage, but you didn't realize that it was populated by so many people.
Horst Ossinger / image alliance via Getty Images
Cue the retro images of the man swimming with a leopard, followed by another guy driving his convertible, a lion next to him in the front seat, both living their best lives.
So yes, there are exotic beasts galore in Tiger kingAnd the animals are pretty impressive too, the loving close-ups of the ever-regal lions and tigers, the adorable bear cubs, and other creatures that threaten to steal the show from any embezzlement forged by humans.
Sue Ogrocki / AP / Shutterstock
But at the center of the story is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, tiger keeper and owner of the Great Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in southern Oklahoma since 1999. At one time he had 187 big cats on the property. , which included a tiki bar and pizza restaurant, a Burger Barn, a party terrace and, of course, a gift shop. He welcomed a diverse team of employees, including his head of maintenance, Erik Cowie, who found the position vacant on Craigslist.
"The only difference between my pet and yours is that mine has 3-inch teeth and weighs 400 pounds," Joe is seen counting on a rapt audience during one of the shows he offered as an attraction, a personal approach. I find that it offered the very real possibility of being urinated by one of the animals.
Already prone to filming everything, the actor and singer eventually expanded to YouTube videos with Joe Exotic TV. A natural showman with a very unique vision of how to do things, Joe ran for president as an independent in 2016 as a pro-gun, pro-choice, LGBTQ pro-rights candidate who said being gay had given him "the ability to open up my heart and my mind to let people live like demons want to live. "
"I am gay. I have had two boyfriends for most of my life. I am currently legally married, thank God it is finally legal in America," he said in a campaign video that caught the attention of Last week tonight with John Oliver. "I've had wicked sex. I tried drugs for the youngest years of my life. I'm broke."
"Joe Exotic is really the candidate you would like to sit down and have a beer, then another beer, and then several more beers until you are drunk enough to try meth for the first time," Oliver joked during a segment on the candidates for lesser-known third parties running against Donald trump Y Hillary clinton at the time.
"What we begin to understand in the world of big cats is that (the owners) have a unique common characteristic among them, which is & # 39; Look at me & # 39; … (it is) the state of having a tiger and the attention that draws them. " Tiger king co-director Eric goode explained to Vanity Fair.
His eyes were first opened to this world more than five years ago when he was in Florida investigating the illegal reptile trade, and while visiting a vendor, a man arrived in a van with a snow leopard sitting on the side of behind.
"That put us on this journey to really understand what was happening with private big cat ownership in this country," Goode told Vanity Fair. He also said that he and the co-director Rebecca Chaiklin Originally intended to make his project more of an accusation of operations like GW Exotic Animal Park.
"The main objective should be to give their money to conservation programs around the world that are really working hard to save the tigers in their distribution countries and not give their money to the sanctuaries, which are actually just caging tigers. and cats. " .
He couldn't stop Joe's story (personal story taking such an unpredictable turn.
Joe's love and affection for his cats is real, making it a tragedy to learn that in the course of a month-long undercover investigation in 2011, the Humane Society says they found numerous cases of mistreatment of tiger cubs as well as insecure. conditions for the park's human patrons.
Tiger king He submits multiple reports documenting cases where private ownership of exotic animals was runaway, such as in 2011 in Zanesville, Ohio, when a landlord deliberately put his animals down, that his neighbors didn't even know were on the property, loose, and 48 tigers were killed.
It is also not surprising that Joe treated any perceived threat to the unusual world that had been created at Wynnewood as a personal threat. Also in October 2017, her husband Travis Maldonado died in a firearm accident, shooting himself with a weapon that he did not think would be triggered by something he had read on the Internet.
It was during this time, according to prosecutors, that Joe offered someone $ 3,000, promising more money once the job was done, to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin, who in uncertain terms He wanted his operation shut down, and who doesn't? He's not particularly popular in big cat circles.
"Anyone posing with an exotic cat is a problem," says Baskin in Tiger king, "and that encourages more and more the breeding of these cats, which will never live free."
Loren Elliott / Tampa Bay Times via AP
When his initial plan failed, a few months later Joe approached another man, who turned out to be an FBI undercover agent.
Meanwhile, Joe was multitasking. In May 2017, he also threw his hat on the Oklahoma Governor's career as a candidate for the Libertarian Party, one of several people from the party vying for the state's highest office. (Republican Kevin Stitt was elected in November 2018.)
"He was the youngest police chief in the history of the state of Texas at the age of 19," he told KSWO-TV in May 2018 while campaigning. "I took 16 bare acres in Oklahoma and $ 1,000 in my pocket and made it the largest private zoo in the world. As an entrepreneur, and in politics since I was 19, I know where the corruption is, I know how to fix it."
Joe, the most famous face of resistance to stricter oversight of big cat ownership, is also seen CBS this morning, "(My place) is a time bomb if someone thinks they will come in and take my animals. It will be a little Waco."
Santa Rose County Jail / AP / Shutterstock
He was convicted in April 2019 of two counts of murder for hire, eight for violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and nine for violating the Endangered Species Act.
In January Joe was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.
"The self-styled Tiger King was not above the law," First Assistant US Attorney Robert J. Troester said in a statement.
Joe has promised to appeal, calling all the animal-related charges as part of a ploy to get him to settle the hit murder case.
"They replaced my indictment with 18 wildlife charges with a dirty Garvin County police officer and a confidential informant whom Jeff Lowe offered $ 100,000.00 to get rid of me and steal everything I worked for," he said in a statement on Facebook. . .
Jeff Lowe is the man who now runs GW Exotic Animal Park with his wife, Lauren Lowe. The two men met in 2015 when Jeff visited the park to purchase a cub (he paid $ 7,500 for a tiger-lion hybrid called a tiliger) and they hit it off.
Texas Monthly He reported that Joe said Lowe had offered to name the zoo in his name, to help protect him from Baskin if anything happened to Joe. Lowe, who has no criminal record, moved into the property and was still there when Joe left.
The Lowes cooperated with Tiger king and a statement from March 11 on the park's Facebook page says, "After seeing the creepy story, come visit the zoo and see where it all happened. But more importantly, come see how healthy and happy everyone is. animals, now that horrible abuser is rotting in Federal Prison. "
"The evidence showed that over the course of many years, he tried to force others to kill me and ultimately resorted to hiring others to kill me," said Baskin, who runs the 69-acre Big Cat animal sanctuary. Rescue in Tampa, Florida, and had won a $ 1 million lawsuit against Joe in a civil lawsuit, he said in a statement released after Joe's sentencing.
"Because of his constant threats to kill me, I have seen myself seeing all viewers as a potential threat. My daughter, my husband, my mother, my staff and my volunteers have been in danger because of their obsession with seeing me dead."
But the craziest thing of all is that Joe seems absolutely charming, albeit a little off his rocker, thanks to all the claw animal games he does when you first meet him. It is the narration of how his world begins to fall apart that makes it a story that cannot be separated, and that's where Tiger king rules.
