Why Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can make Liverpool even better? Football news

%MINIFYHTML9735e74285da63aaf052212feeec1f4311% %MINIFYHTML9735e74285da63aaf052212feeec1f4312%

Liverpool lost to Atlético Madrid, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain won admirers with his performance, writes Adam Bate. Could you have a bigger role to play under Jurgen Klopp in the future?







Could Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have a bigger role for Liverpool?

Liverpool's elimination from the Champions League at home against Atlético Madrid was not a positive night. The European crown was abandoned and, as it turned out, the club season, everyone's season, stopped. What should have been a celebratory campaign seems to end in strange circumstances through no fault of its own.

But unwanted delay provides time to analyze and look to the future. The performance of the best player on the field for much of the first 80 minutes at Anfield that Wednesday night should enthuse Liverpool fans and Jurgen Klopp in particular.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain delivered one of his best displays for the club.

His driving careers from the right side of Liverpool's midfield added a new dimension to his game. A jump down that flank had fans at Sir Kenny Dalglish's stand. Another race like this created Gini Wijnaldum for the game's opening goal. By now it was blindingly obvious where the threat was coming from.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the primary provider for much of the past three seasons. Mohamed Salah, ahead of him in his role as right forward, has been the team's top scorer at the time. But Oxlade-Chamberlain's willingness to run abroad, providing overlays and overloads, still gives Liverpool something they don't have without him.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool attacked Atlético Madrid on the right flank

The role of the Liverpool midfielders has long been clear. They are the facilitators of full team backups turned into game creators. It is a proven and reliable model. A successful one. So much so that any criticism of midfield attack entry feels debatable when Europe, and now the Premier League, has bowed to Klopp's whim. The Liverpool road works.

As such, it is still unclear that a more traditional type of No. 10 would find a role on the Klopp side. His views on that game maker are well documented. But that does not exclude the possibility of a midfield with more. A midfield that can provide energy and counter, but also provide a more powerful goal threat. Atlético tried it out at Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Naby Keita, of course, was the man most likely to feature that under Klopp. His record for goals and assists at RB Leipzig was impressive. After a long wait for it to arrive, there have been hints and clues as to what it can offer. But maybe it's Oxlade-Chamberlain, a natural athlete and an out-of-the-ball runner, who could become a game changer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's heatmap so far this season in the Premier League

He has the physical stamina to make those runs beyond forwards that break lines and create much-needed space for Alexander-Arnold to cross or Salah to cut inside and shoot. Importantly, Oxlade-Chamberlain is also fit enough to get back in shape as part of that midfield three to ensure Liverpool stay compact in the transition.

That remains an area of ​​concern. What the team gains in one aspect, it risks losing in another. Perhaps that explains Klopp's thinking of withdrawing Oxlade-Chamberlain for James Milner at the end of the game against Atlético when it became clear that the slightest mistake in allowing his opponents a goal on the counterattack would be costly.

That substitution has become somewhat familiar to the player himself. The only time Oxlade-Chamberlain played the full 90 minutes this season was against Monterrey in the Club World Cup semifinal in Qatar in December. He did not always welcome the board and reacted angrily when he was eliminated against Manchester United in January.

0:58 Oxlade-Chamberlain left the gauntlet during coronavirus self-isolation with her dance moves Oxlade-Chamberlain left the gauntlet during coronavirus self-isolation with her dance moves

Klopp later admitted that he might have overreacted to a blow taken that afternoon. "You start to look in detail and sometimes, in a defensive situation, a midfielder is not where he should be and then there is the impact," he explained. "You have to make a decision." He then emphasized that Oxlade-Chamberlain is "incredibly important,quot; to the team.

The inclusion of the player against Atlético was a good opportunity and even in an eventual defeat it should not be forgotten that he took advantage of it. Perhaps the time has come for more minutes.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has already scored seven goals this season. That's more than Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson have accomplished in one season for Liverpool. Even James Milner, with penalties that bolster his account, has never gotten over that.

Clearly he is a different kind of midfielder than the other options available to Klopp and it makes sense that when Liverpool have been successful with the current roster they should be careful about changing that. But Oxlade-Chamberlain, now 26, seems ready to take on more responsibility. If Klopp continues to trust him, he will be rewarded.