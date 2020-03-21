WHO launches coronavirus health alert on WhatsApp – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLc901f83aa961bdcaf6234a0f1133e77911% %MINIFYHTMLc901f83aa961bdcaf6234a0f1133e77912%

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) released a health alert on WhatsApp on Saturday where more than 1.5 billion users can ask questions and be provided with reliable information about the new coronavirus 24/7.

This will also serve government decision makers by providing the latest numbers and situation reports, WhatsApp said in a statement.

To contact the WHO Health Alert, keep the number +41 79 893 1892 in your phone contacts and then simply send a text message with the word & # 39; Hello & # 39; in a WhatsApp message to start.

%MINIFYHTMLc901f83aa961bdcaf6234a0f1133e77913% %MINIFYHTMLc901f83aa961bdcaf6234a0f1133e77914%

The service responds to a series of prompts and will be updated daily with the latest information.

%MINIFYHTMLc901f83aa961bdcaf6234a0f1133e77915% %MINIFYHTMLc901f83aa961bdcaf6234a0f1133e77916%

"You can also visit WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub at whatsapp.com/coronavirus," and click on the WHO link on the home page to open a chat with the WHO Health Alert if you have WhatsApp installed, "said the microblogging platform.

The WHO Health Alert will provide official information on topics such as how to protect yourself from infections, travel tips, and debunk new myths about the coronavirus.

The service will initially launch in English, but will be available in all six languages ​​in the coming weeks (English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, and Spanish).

"Digital technology provides us with an unprecedented opportunity for vital health information to go viral and spread faster than the pandemic. We are proud to have partners like Facebook and WhatsApp who support us in reaching billions of people. with important health information, "said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The WHO Health Alert is the latest official NGO or government helpline available on WhatsApp, joining the Government of Singapore, the Israeli Ministry of Health, the South African Department of Health and KOMINFO Indonesia.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp, in association with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and UNDP, launched the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Center. The center offers general tips and resources for users around the world to reduce the spread of rumors and connect with accurate health information.

WhatsApp also announced a $ 1 million grant to the International Fact Check Network to support fact check for the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance.

