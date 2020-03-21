Who are the essential workers? A list of who qualifies amid the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– While everyone is urged to stay home to protect their health amid the coronavirus pandemic, businesses and essential workers can carry out their normal tasks.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom, L.A. County Edition Orders "Stay Home,quot; Orders for Residents, Nonessential Businesses to Close

Some examples are obvious, like hospitals, pharmacies, police, and firefighters. Some, however, may not be so obvious. To clear up the confusion, CBS2 / KCAL9 has compiled the following list:

Farmers markets

Convenience stores

Pet food stores

Farms

Emergency shelters

TV and radio stations

Newspapers

Supermarkets

Banks

Car dealers

Home contractors

Construction workers

Exterminators

Funeral homes

Landscapers

Dry cleaners

Private security guards

UPS / FedEx Centers

Mail offices

Schools offering distance learning

Laundries

Office supply stores

Public transport

Computer shops

Delivery services

airlines

Taxis and shared trips

Home care workers

Restaurants (takeaway or delivery)

Lawyers

Accountants

Defense Contractors

Childcare centers that care for the children of exempt workers

Hotels and motels

Marijuana dispensaries

%MINIFYHTMLebf8e3ace966e3f60c877c70a3bbea4c11% %MINIFYHTMLebf8e3ace966e3f60c877c70a3bbea4c12%

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state order to "stay home,quot; in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, just before a similar order was issued in Los Angeles County.

The orders prohibit all meetings outside of a single home and require nonessential businesses that require employees to report to close the job.

The Los Angeles County Health Order will remain in effect until April 19, with the possibility of an extension.

Stay up-to-date with news of coronaviruses in Southern California here.