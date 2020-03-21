Who are the essential workers? A list of who qualifies amid the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

RELATED: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom, L.A. County Edition Orders "Stay Home,quot; Orders for Residents, Nonessential Businesses to Close
Some examples are obvious, like hospitals, pharmacies, police, and firefighters. Some, however, may not be so obvious. To clear up the confusion, CBS2 / KCAL9 has compiled the following list:
- Farmers markets
- Convenience stores
- Pet food stores
- Farms
- Emergency shelters
- TV and radio stations
- Newspapers
- Supermarkets
- Banks
- Car dealers
- Home contractors
- Construction workers
- Exterminators
- Funeral homes
- Landscapers
- Dry cleaners
- Private security guards
- UPS / FedEx Centers
- Mail offices
- Schools offering distance learning
- Laundries
- Office supply stores
- Public transport
- Computer shops
- Delivery services
- airlines
- Taxis and shared trips
- Home care workers
- Restaurants (takeaway or delivery)
- Lawyers
- Accountants
- Defense Contractors
- Childcare centers that care for the children of exempt workers
- Hotels and motels
- Marijuana dispensaries
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state order to "stay home,quot; in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, just before a similar order was issued in Los Angeles County.
The orders prohibit all meetings outside of a single home and require nonessential businesses that require employees to report to close the job.
The Los Angeles County Health Order will remain in effect until April 19, with the possibility of an extension.
