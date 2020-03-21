Whitmer has no order plans to stay home during the virus – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she has no plans to tell Michigan residents to stay strictly at home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

"There are no plans to have a shelter order in place. There is no talk of that in my office," Whitmer told WWJ-AM. "I know we are all stressed out. Trust me, life has changed for every person in this state."

Whitmer's comments were made a day after the California governor told residents to stay indoors, except for essential jobs, errands, and some exercise.

The governor has tried to reduce the virus by limiting crowds in popular hangouts and closing schools. Bars, gyms, and theaters are closed, and restaurants can only prepare takeout food. Many religious services were canceled again this weekend.

At least 334 people in Michigan have tested positive for coronavirus, and three people have died from COVID-19. Whitmer acknowledged that the numbers are "out of date almost immediately,quot; every evening as more tests are processed in private laboratories, hospitals, and state laboratories.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The virus can be spread by coughing and sneezing.

