What is Aussie Rules Football? Reaction, rules for the only sport on television during the coronavirus

The Australian Football League, Aussie Rules Football, or just soccer, has become America's new hobby.

On Thursday Fox Sports announced it would show three Aussie Rules Football games on television for Americans. People were confused, but mostly excited to see some kind of sporting event.

Founded in 1896 as the Victorian Soccer League, the name was changed to "Australian Soccer League,quot; in 1990. The teams are spread across five of Australia's six states. The sport is exclusively Australian, and combines football, rugby, and soccer in a strange and beautiful game. This is how Aussie Rules works, and this is how the United States reacted.

Field

The AFL field is larger than most other sports.

So for those of you here in the United States who are sitting at home thinking, "Damn, that's a great field." You're right. This is what a field of Australian Rules looks like compared to other sports: pic.twitter.com/Gm6UYV7uMn – USAFL (@ USAFL1997) March 21, 2020

While players must have incredible endurance to run back and forth, there is no specific "type,quot; of AFL player. They can vary in height from 5 & # 39; 8 "to 7 & # 39; 0,quot;. The most important thing is your endurance and strength. Players also need excellent hand and foot coordination.

The ball

The ball, like the field, is shaped like an egg, which generates many crazy rebounds.

It is similar to a combination of a rugby ball and a soccer ball.

The rules

The object of the game is simple: move the ball across the field and score.

You can move the ball in three ways:

Running – If you run the ball, you must bounce it every 16 yards (48 feet).

– If you run the ball, you must bounce it every 16 yards (48 feet). Fist – Players use their fist to hit it forward, almost like a blow to volleyball. Called handball, this is exclusive to the Australian Rules.

– Players use their fist to hit it forward, almost like a blow to volleyball. Called handball, this is exclusive to the Australian Rules. Kicking: The most common way to move the ball. Players are known for their deadly accuracy and can hit a teammate who runs 50 yards (150 feet).

If the kick is high, the player can jump to catch it. This is called a "brand,quot;. Players can jump on other players to get up in the air to catch, much like rugby.

If you check, you can continue or stop and kick without hindrance.

There are 18 players on the field and four on the bench. The positions include defenders, forwards and midfielders. There is no offside rule.

You can board, but it must be between the shoulders and the knees.

There are four 20-minute quarters, but like soccer, time is added for stoppages in play, up to an additional 10 minutes.

More complete rules here:

Marker

Once in the scoring position, the idea is to kick the ball through the vertical posts at the end of the field, seen here.

Through the highest messages it is 6 points. A bounce from posts, or between a large post and a smaller outside post, is worth a point. This is called a "behind,quot;.

The teams

The league consists of 18 teams that play 22 games. The top eight teams make it to the final. Two teams meet in the Grand Final, the Australian version of the Super Bowl.

Club Moniker State Adelaide Crows South Australia Lions of Brisbane Lions Queensland Carlton Blues Victory Collingwood Magpies Victory Essendon Bombers Victory Fremantle Stevedores Western Australia Geelong Cats Victory Golden Coast Suns Queensland Sydney Great West Giants New south Wales Espino Falcons Victory Melbourne Got damn Victory North melbourne Kangaroos Victory Port Adelaide Power South Australia Richmond Tigers Victory St. Kilda Saints Victory Sydney Swans New south Wales West Coast Eagles Western Australia Western bulldogs Bulldogs Victory

The reaction

People couldn't get enough of this strange and wonderful sport.

FOLLOW THIS IS NOT A DRILL. EVERYONE KEEP CALM. "THERE ARE LIVE SPORTS AT FS1 RIGHT NOW,quot; YOUR AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL RULES, BUT WHO CARES MOST? I HAVE NO IDEA OF WHAT IS HAPPENING, BUT THIS IS AWESOME CONTENT. – Nick Burt (@ nickburt13) March 21, 2020

Please don't talk to me while the Australian Football League is on, it's literally all I have in life right now – Robbie Greenspan (@RobbieGreenspan) March 21, 2020

Greetings for having a sport to watch, comrades!