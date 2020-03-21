What if the PS5 is much cheaper than we expect? – BGR

%MINIFYHTML6e126fd44f4bfda7625c639e4b5205fa11% %MINIFYHTML6e126fd44f4bfda7625c639e4b5205fa12%

The Xbox Series X has an advantage over the PS5 when it comes to specs, but Sony's console could have a formidable weapon.

The price of the PlayStation 5, often rumored to be set at around $ 500, could end up being more affordable than that.

A former Xbox executive says that in light of Sony's PlayStation hardware announcement, the PS5 would be a "great deal,quot; at $ 399.

Both Microsoft and Sony have announced the full hardware details for the upcoming Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. Sony actually hosted a PS5 YouTube event targeting developers, and therefore incredibly boring for the majority of the audience. . Microsoft continued its series of surprises by showing the internal elements of the Xbox X-Series complete with concrete spec details. Microsoft easily won this week's duel with Sony, as the new Xbox is faster than the PS5 when it comes to CPU and GPU performance, and it also has a slightly larger SSD. The new Xbox also wins when it comes to backward compatibility, and it's the only console of the two with a neat storage upgrade solution. Meanwhile, Sony's console will offer a faster SSD experience than Xbox and most computers, but it's not without compromises. With all that in mind, is it possible that the PS5 will beat the Xbox where it matters most: price?

For months, we have heard all kinds of rumors about the final price of each console. Most of them argue that both the PS5 and Xbox will sell for $ 499, while others said that consoles could be even more expensive than that. But in light of this week's announcement, is it possible that the PS5 is much more affordable than we thought?

Former senior director of Xbox console marketing Albert Penello seems to think it might be a possibility. He addressed the PS5 spec reveal in Resetera, where he said $ 399 is a great deal for the new PlayStation (via ScreenRant):

%MINIFYHTML6e126fd44f4bfda7625c639e4b5205fa15% %MINIFYHTML6e126fd44f4bfda7625c639e4b5205fa16% I think they are actually doing a couple of very smart moves. Remember, I never thought it would be much more than 9Tflops, so I'm not disappointed. If this is actually $ 399, I think it is a good deal.

While the Xbox has an advantage over the PS5 when it comes to theoretical performance, gamers may not be able to notice the slight differences, as both consoles will be significantly faster and more powerful than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. A $ 399 PS5 could do wonders for Sony, especially if the Xbox Series X ends up costing $ 449 or $ 499.

Sony's previous comments indicated that the company is looking to make the console as affordable as possible, in an effort to convince PS4 owners to upgrade to the PS5 as quickly as possible. A price of $ 399 could be enough. That's all speculation at the moment, of course. Even if Penello is an Xbox veteran, he can't know how much any of the new consoles will cost.

All told, the coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly disrupted the PS5 and Xbox reveal schedule, and could lead to a real release delay for both consoles. Additionally, a shortage of stocks is expected during the holiday season, especially if the COVID-19 outbreak affects the supply chain in China.

