Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of British film and theater bosses as of the night of March 20 in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

West End theaters will remain closed until at least April 26, according to the new guidelines.

Society of London Theater officials have closed more than 40 London venues and insist that the performances won't start again until the end of next month.

"The theater industry is pressing the government for a clearer Up News Info for closings …," a statement said. "We look forward to welcoming you back to our theaters as soon as we are allowed to resume the performances. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy."

Broadway theaters in New York have also been closed as city and state leaders try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and gyms are subject to the same order.

"I know this goes against the freedom-loving instincts of the British people," Johnson said. "Let's get through this."