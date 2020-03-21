Wendy Williams tells Dr. Oz about the food she has been eating under stress. – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLe61512aef85f9dd95deffd4f99585ffa11% %MINIFYHTMLe61512aef85f9dd95deffd4f99585ffa12%

Maintain physical and mental health during the coronavirusNFL running back Marshawn Lynch provided solid advice for his younger colleagues in a post-game interview: Take care of your bodies, your minds – this also applies to everyone during COVID-19.

Slay and Patricia never really saw eye to eyePatricia once told Slay that she had nothing to do with corner mates like Aqib Talib and Richard Sherman because those players were elite, while Slay was just good.

%MINIFYHTMLe61512aef85f9dd95deffd4f99585ffa13% %MINIFYHTMLe61512aef85f9dd95deffd4f99585ffa14% Darius Slay tops the list of free agent winnersDetroit Darius Slay tops the list of "Winners,quot; in this year's free agent signings. Slay not only left Detroit, but is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.