Wendy Williams reportedly begged the networks to keep her show on the air

Wendy Williams is dedicated to her work, that is clear. BET recently reported on the controversial TV show host, alleging that the media personality demanded to continue production of his talk show before the closings nationwide, especially in the entertainment industry, which has resulted in the temporary disruption. of many jobs.

The television show has reportedly been on hiatus since March 12, after its network complied with national protocols and precautionary measures. Since then, Williams has been begging to get back on the air.

During an appearance on Dr. Oz, one of the remaining shows on air last Wednesday, Wendy explained that she wanted nothing more than to continue broadcasting for her fans and viewers. Williams claims she told her bosses that she could do it alone and without an audience.

But they just said "no,quot;, and that was a bad idea. According to the host, he was told that there would be no Wendy Williams on the air, nor anyone else for the foreseeable future. Wendy says she is more than ready to start streaming again.

And the most ironic thing in the story is that just one day later, Dr. Oz's program was closed because one of the staff members tested positive for COVID-19. It is also currently unknown whether Wendy has been screened for the disease.

As previously reported, Wendy Williams and her program, among many others, have temporarily suspended normal operations as a result of the pandemic.

Until now, officials and authorities have urged the public to stay away from other people and to temporarily close stores where large groups congregate, including production sets.

While the pandemic is ongoing, Wendy and other popular hosts have found other ways to communicate with their audiences, including on social media. It was reported earlier this week that people like Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert have increased their content on Instagram and other platforms.



