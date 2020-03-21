Wendy Williams makes heartbreaking confessions about risking everything for this reason in new interview

Like many television presenters, Wendy Williams was forced to quarantine to protect herself and her staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview, Wendy made the surprising claim that she misses her show and her audience to the point that she is willing to put her health and life at risk to get back on camera.

The former radio personality said the following about her obsession with her daytime talk show with Dr. Mehmet Oz: "I received a phone call, honestly, and the phone call was," Wendy? "What am I doing wrong now? I always think I'm in trouble. They said, 'We are all shutting down everything, all networks. No one is going to do new shows. We want all the hosts to be fine."

He continued to recall the conversation: “I said, I but I can do it even without an audience. I don't even have to have the employees there because I did it for two days. But they said: ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely. "There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a while."

Last week, Wendy was still broadcasting on BET: The show was filmed without a studio audience, but as the illness became even more serious, the network boss abandoned that idea.

A message was sent saying: “The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Given the current escalation of the coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. In lieu of live shows, we will air replays and continue to monitor the situation with CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. ”

Wendy made this heartbreaking confession: "I'm ready to take a chance on a camera and a flashlight. I'm ready to go back to work next week. I'm ready to go back to work when we are like, come on, come on."

She also revealed that she is alone and that she is staying away from her boyfriend due to the virus.

She explained, "Grateful that it is just me as the only human in my house. When this is over, see you later. But, right now, no. I don't trust exchanging saliva, semen, body fluids, whether it's tears or sweat No, I don't trust any of that.

Wendy really likes her show.



