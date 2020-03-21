Wembley Stadium lights up to thank NHS staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic | Football news





Twitter Image: @WembleyStadium

Wembley Stadium is lit in blue to thank the NHS staff working on the front line against the coronavirus.

Less than a week before the national stadium was to host England's friendly against Italy, the archway has been colored at night and the words "Thank you NHS,quot; stamped over the main entrance.

Displaying the image on the official Twitter account of Wembley Stadium, a message accompanying the tweet read: "To all of our frontline and NHS staff who work tirelessly during this difficult time, Wembley Stadium and its partners thank you.

"Our archway will glow blue every night to light up your efforts and show our appreciation during this unprecedented period. #NHSthankyou."

The stadium is less than three miles from Northwick Park Hospital, which was the first in the UK to declare a "critical incident,quot; on Friday after an increase in patients suffering from the deadly virus.

England's encounter with Italy, currently the worst country affected by the pandemic, was postponed more than a week ago, along with another friendly against Denmark on March 27.

They were part of the preparations for this summer's European Championship, which was also postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing global crisis.