Wayzata Walgreens closes, team member with alleged COVID-19 case – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Walgreens located in Wayzata temporarily closed due to a team member having an alleged COVID-19 case.

Walgreens was notified Friday of the infected team member who works at a store at 1055 Wayzata Boulevard East.

%MINIFYHTML919e92235f4ea757940968cc409bedb613% %MINIFYHTML919e92235f4ea757940968cc409bedb614%

Walgreens says the person has not been in the store since March 18. Under the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the store is temporarily closed for cleaning and disinfection reasons.

%MINIFYHTML919e92235f4ea757940968cc409bedb615% %MINIFYHTML919e92235f4ea757940968cc409bedb616%

People who may be at risk and have been quarantined have been contacted. Additionally, Walgreens immediately notified and followed the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Public Health.

The store is expected to reopen on Monday. In the meantime, customers can visit nearby Walgreens located at 4950 County Road 101.