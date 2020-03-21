Watch Josh Murray's cute dog interrupt him during his home training

Dogs just want to have a little fun.
First Bachelorette party Y Single in paradise contestant Josh Murray You can't train at home without your playful puppy innocently interrupting you.
On Saturday, the TV star shared an adorable video showing him trying to do push-ups, but soon after, his dog Bella gets in his way, starts licking him, and seems to want to play. Who can blame her?
"Well, I tried. Clearly, Bella hasn't seen me train during this quarantine yet, except for shoveling carbs into my #dadbod # 10pushupchallenge #germansheperd," said the first. Single in paradise Star wrote on Instagram.
Earlier this week, her adorable puppy Bella celebrated her first birthday.
"My baby is 1 today! It seems like yesterday when I brought her home and introduced her to her sister. Having a second dog is the best thing I've ever done, Bella and Gizzy are inseparable. She has brought so much joy to my life, There is no substitute for an unconditional love of dogs. Happy St. Patrick's Day to everyone! "Murray wrote, along with a series of photos and videos of his adorable dogs.
More recently, Murray opened up to E! News about why your experience in The Bachelor franchise "still itches,quot;.
"Only all the negativity afterwards, and all the lies, and all the dishonesty, and all the hyperbole and the statements that were out there," Murray shared when discussing the most difficult parts of his experience. "It was very difficult to deal with. I am accommodating to people, so I enjoy people in general and what happened was very difficult for me to have to deal with people who believed certain things that were not true. And I suppose I did assume responsibility because I also put myself in those situations. "
He added that even though he has achieved a positive place and a good place in his life, he still hopes to tell his truth one day.
"What kills me all the time is that I want to reveal the truth. As if I want people to know the truth and to believe me or not. That is their prerogative," he told E! News. "But I definitely want to do that. But it's difficult, it's like I said, it's just one, it's a trap 22 really. I don't want to speak ill, but at the same time I want to tell the truth. So that always itches me, even though they've After years, it still hurts. It hurts. "
