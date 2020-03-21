Watch Josh Murray's cute dog interrupt him during his home training

Dogs just want to have a little fun.

First Bachelorette party Y Single in paradise contestant Josh Murray You can't train at home without your playful puppy innocently interrupting you.

On Saturday, the TV star shared an adorable video showing him trying to do push-ups, but soon after, his dog Bella gets in his way, starts licking him, and seems to want to play. Who can blame her?

"Well, I tried. Clearly, Bella hasn't seen me train during this quarantine yet, except for shoveling carbs into my #dadbod # 10pushupchallenge #germansheperd," said the first. Single in paradise Star wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this week, her adorable puppy Bella celebrated her first birthday.

"My baby is 1 today! It seems like yesterday when I brought her home and introduced her to her sister. Having a second dog is the best thing I've ever done, Bella and Gizzy are inseparable. She has brought so much joy to my life, There is no substitute for an unconditional love of dogs. Happy St. Patrick's Day to everyone! "Murray wrote, along with a series of photos and videos of his adorable dogs.