Vote: Which television character would you quarantine?

All the best TV shows have one thing in common: the characters we love so much that we almost consider them friends.

So as we spend day after day in front of our favorite series while distancing ourselves socially, we naturally wonder which of our favorite fictional friends would be the best partner in crime to stay and have a movie marathon.

We've rounded up 20 of the characters we could quarantine and we're now asking you to discuss what your first choice would be.

Maybe you're thinking in practical terms, so someone like Dwight Schrute from The office It makes sense to you, as you can take refuge in your giant beet farm, or Dr. Cristina Yang, who knows she could take care of you.

On the other hand, you may want a boost to lift your spirits, and share a room with Elaine Benes and her dance. Seinfeld or the adorable Joey Tribbiani from friends would make you happier.