Vote: Which television character would you quarantine?

All the best TV shows have one thing in common: the characters we love so much that we almost consider them friends.
So as we spend day after day in front of our favorite series while distancing ourselves socially, we naturally wonder which of our favorite fictional friends would be the best partner in crime to stay and have a movie marathon.
We've rounded up 20 of the characters we could quarantine and we're now asking you to discuss what your first choice would be.
Maybe you're thinking in practical terms, so someone like Dwight Schrute from The office It makes sense to you, as you can take refuge in your giant beet farm, or Dr. Cristina Yang, who knows she could take care of you.
On the other hand, you may want a boost to lift your spirits, and share a room with Elaine Benes and her dance. Seinfeld or the adorable Joey Tribbiani from friends would make you happier.
Take a look at the characters below that we summarize as our top contenders, and then vote on which one you would share your latest roll of toilet paper.
Universal television / Hulu
Dr. Mindy Lahiri, The Mindy project
Our social distancing game plan includes watching tons of romantic comedies, something Mindy Lahiri would feel bad about while providing hilarious and witty commentary.
Pros: It seems smart to go out with a doctor right now
Cons: You should prevent him from texting his ex
HBO
Renata Klein, Big Little Lies
She will not be healthy! Being stuck with Renata Klein could be the perfect way to learn how to channel the energy from your inner boss bitch.
Pros: You can host a big costume party (for less than 10 people!)
Cons: It will destroy your train set
Amazon
Flea bag, Flea bag
When we are alone for too long, we also find ourselves facing the fourth wall and not talking to anyone, like our favorite, Fleabag.
Pros: He owns a sandwich shop that would keep us happy fed
Cons: Smarter and funnier than us
NBC
Chidi Anagonye, The good place
Right now, the world feels a bit like the bad place, so who better to be in the middle of it than a guy who could get out and into the good place while he was an ethical king?
Pros: You can teach us all about philosophy with downtime
Cons: Will be indecisive about everything
Sony Pictures Television
Elaine Benes, Seinfeld
Seinfeld It was one of the most iconic shows for years, even though it wasn't really anything, which means someone like Elaine will know how to keep us entertained when it really doesn't happen much while we crouch down.
Pros: You can teach us some amazing dance moves.
Cons: It is forbidden in the best soup place
NBC
Joey Tribbiani, friends
How are you? We would be much better off if we could spend our days with this hilarious and adorable character who loves food as much as we do.
Pros: He would come down to eat pizza every night with us
Cons: He's gullible and probably falls for some fake news
NBC
Rafael Barba, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
In chaotic times, we look for relaxing people, like Rafael Barba de Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, whose intelligence and professionalism would keep us punished.
Pros: It is both the brain and the beauty to be close
Cons: I'd win every discussion
20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock
Michael Kelso That 70's show
Sometimes, in the face of uncertainty, you just want to relax with someone who doesn't take things so seriously, so Michael Kelso could be the perfect partner in crime.
Pros: It would have the perfect snacks for a long confinement
Cons: It would probably be too high to help if I was in danger
Tyler Golden / NBC
Leslie Knope Parks and Rec.
Leslie Knope was created for a situation like this, where she would work simultaneously with the government to fix this while also creating unique and thoughtful gifts.
Pros: He would already be talking to the government about a 37-point plan to fix things.
Cons: I'd eat all your stored waffles
NBC
Jenna Maroney 30 rocks
Listen to five, a ten is speaking! Jenna Maroney, with her hilarious phrases, would be the perfect person to be around and stop thinking about anything that happens outside.
Pros: You have a copy of Rural jury to look again and again
Cons: She'll be scared if you get more attention than her
ABC / Ron Tom
Dr. Cristina Yang, Grey's Anatomy
Hanging out with one of the smartest doctors at Seattle Grace Hospital seems practical, but Cristina also proved time and time again that she is also a good friend.
Pros: Knows everything about medicine and could take care of it
Cons: It would be too competitive when playing board games
Karen Walker, Will and grace
If your limited trips to the grocery store have included sourcing the wine, then the character you want to hang out with until it's all over is none other than the hilarious and sincere Karen Walker.
Pros: I would turn your confinement into a party
Cons: You will get hangover every day
A B C
Olivia Pope, Scandal
Olivia Pope has handled scandals with political figures, including the President, so you can count on her to handle a pandemic situation, all while giving you a monologue that will make you feel like an invincible Gladiator.
Pros: You are connected to high-ranking people and would know what is happening first
Cons: It is also connected with clandestine criminal organizations that put you in danger
NBC
Dwight Schrute, The office
An emergency situation is exactly the kind of thing a volunteer sheriff's deputy like Dwight Schrute has been training for, so you know you're in good hands while bingeing. Battlestar Galactica together.
Pros: It has a beet farm where you can take refuge
Cons: Having to share that beet farm with his strange cousin, Mose
Peter Hopper Stone / ABC
Phil Dunphy, Modern Family
When things feel a little scary, we find ourselves wanting a parent figure, so hanging out with one of America's favorite fictional parents could make us feel like everything will be all right.
Pros: He'll have lots of dad jokes to help him get through this
Cons: Too many dad jokes to help you get through this
Pop tv
Alexis Rose, Schitt & # 39; s Creek
Perhaps now is the best time to embrace life in a small town, and with whom better to do that than someone whose family owns their own town and has a motel to post.
Pros: I can take a first look at your mother's movie, Crows have eyes 3
Cons: It will get under your skin constantly saying "Ew, (insert your name here)" if you get sick
The CW
Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl
The gossip girl here and the Upper East Side high society that anyone would want to hang out with for the next few weeks is naturally Blair who would tackle this situation in style.
Pros: B would have all the scoop and gossip, which would be our entertainment during the quarantine
Cons: He would judge us for wearing sweatshirts all day, as he would certainly have a face mask that matches his headband
Comedy Central
Abbi and Ilana Wide city
Who would not want to be the third wheel of these best friends who would undoubtedly make us laugh during these difficult times?
Pros: Abbi knows how to clean up the vomit and somehow Ilana would prosper during all this.
Cons: I would have to be locked up in a small apartment in New York City
Netflix
Steve Harrington, Strange things
When you're facing disaster, it's helpful to be with someone who knows one or two things about getting out of one alive … and, in Steve's case, with amazing hair.
Pros: Steve knows how to swing a bat
Cons: That does not help in this situation.
Lifetime
Joe Goldberg, Your
If you are looking to be alone with someone who knows everything about you, literally everything because he has been secretly harassing you, then this is your best option.
Pros: It has a clear box to take refuge
Cons: He's a murderer
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLe3c0f2ee39a39bbda9227ab6d9e49a9e13%